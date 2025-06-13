CCTV Focus! Multiple Strategic Agreements Signed! Central New Energy (01735.HK) Makes a Splash at SNEC 2025

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SNEC 2025 was grandly held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from June 11-13, 2025.

Central New Energy Holding Group (01735.HK) showcased its zero-carbon integrated energy solutions, photovoltaic power station full-process digital and intelligent solutions, photovoltaic-storage-charging integrated solutions, C-STAR series photovoltaic cell products, and CHG ENSOL series high-efficiency module products, comprehensively demonstrating its R&D achievements and innovative vitality in the clean energy sector.

Central New Energy (01735.HK) Booth at SNEC 2025 Yu Zhuyun, Chairman of Central New Energy Holding Group, interviewed by CCTV Finance Channel

During the interview with CCTV Finance Channel, Yu Zhuyun, Chairman of Central New Energy Holding Group, emphasized that Central New Energy (01735.HK) firmly prioritizes quality and technological innovation. We place product quality, efficiency, and customer needs first, actively exploring multi-dimensional technological routes such as BC, hydrogen-ammonia-methanol-oil, and perovskite to ensure steady progress amid technological iterations. The company actively expands into new energy application fields, integrating hardware and software, extending from photovoltaic cell and module products to clean and intelligent energy solution applications, forming a closed-loop technological chain, reshaping the industrial landscape with technological breakthroughs, and reconstructing the energy system with a zero-carbon ecosystem.

Shen Wenzhong, Changjiang Scholar and Director of the Solar Energy Institute, Professor, and Doctoral Supervisor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Zhou Yuan, President of the GEA Green Energy Industry Development Promotion Association and Executive Chairman of the China Distributed Photovoltaic Storage Alliance, delivered speeches at Central New Energy (01735.HK)'s booth. Matthias Grzam, the General Manager and Chief Certification Officer of Accreditation and Certification Department of TÜV Rheinland Group Greater China, presented Central New Energy (01735.HK) with the 745W high-power gap film IEC 61215 & IEC 61730 certificates and ISO 14064 & ISO 14067 product carbon footprint certificates. Zou Min, President of Central Low-carbon New Energy (Anhui) Group Co., Ltd., received the certificates on behalf of the company.

During this SNEC exhibition, Central New Energy (01735.HK) reached a strategic cooperation agreement with Honeywell UOP, a Fortune 500 company, and also signed strategic cooperation agreements with companies such as CRI-MFE, China Energy Engineering Group Anhui Electric Power Construction No. 2 Engineering Co., Ltd., ONYX Group Co., Ltd., Power Construction Corporation of China Guiyang Survey and Design Research Institute Co., Ltd., State Power Investment Corporation Anhui Ecology Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Development New Energy Group Co., Ltd. These collaborations will span extensive and in-depth cooperation in fields such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) technology, green methanol technology, photovoltaic module applications, and photovoltaic power station development.

SMARTER ENSOL, GREENER FUTURE. Central New Energy Holding Group will contribute Chinese wisdom to advancing multi-scenario, full-process deep decarbonization and high-quality co-construction of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, thereby helping to compose a magnificent new chapter in the global energy green transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710540/Central_New_Energy__01735_HK__Booth_SNEC_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2710541/Yu_Zhuyun_Chairman_Central_New_Energy_Holding_Group_interviewed_CCTV.jpg