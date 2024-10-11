Cell Therapy 2.0: The Rise of Automation and Closed Systems

"A worldwide industry that uses advanced technology to simplify and improve cell therapy, making it faster, safer, and more accessible for patients globally. BCC Research Study Projects a 23.9% CAGR, with Market Growth from $1.8 Billion in 2024 to $5.3 Billion by 2029"

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC research study, the demand for Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $5.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029."

This report explores the automated and closed cell therapy market, highlighting its current and future potential. It analyzes the factors driving growth, challenges, and opportunities. The report also:

• Predicts market trends up to 2029

• Examines the competitive landscape

• Analyzes patents and products

• Segments the market by automation type, cell type, application, and region

Market Segments:

• Cell types: CAR-T cells, stem cells, and others

• Applications: clinical and commercial

• Automation: semi-automated and fully automated

• Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Regional Breakdown:

• North America: US, Canada, Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and others

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and others

Timeline:

• Historic years: 2021-2022

• Base year: 2023

• Forecast: 2023-2029

In simple terms, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the automated and closed cell therapy market, including its growth potential, key drivers, and regional trends.

Some Interesting Facts about Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market

• Automation on the rise: By the end of the forecast period, we can expect to see more fully automated systems being adopted, making processes more efficient.

• Government support boosts growth: Governments are increasingly supporting the local production of cell therapies, which is helping the market grow.

• New innovators enter the scene: New startups are entering the industry, bringing fresh technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analysis to the table, which is likely to drive innovation and progress.

Factors contributing to this growth include:

1. Point-of-care manufacturing in CAR-T therapies.: Point-of-care manufacturing in CAR-T therapies means making personalized cancer treatments right where the patient is being treated, instead of sending cells to a far-away lab. This approach brings the "factory" to the hospital, allowing for faster, more personalized treatment. It's like having a mini-lab right next to the patient's bed, where doctors can take their cells, modify them to fight cancer, and give them back to the patient quickly and safely. This approach can lead to better outcomes, reduced wait times, and more effective treatment.

2. Growing demand for regenerative medicine.: The demand for regenerative medicine is increasing rapidly because people are looking for new and innovative ways to repair or replace damaged cells, tissues, and organs. Regenerative medicine offers hope for treating a wide range of diseases and conditions, from heart disease and diabetes to Parkinson's and arthritis, by using the body's own cells to heal itself. As the population ages and chronic diseases become more prevalent, the need for effective treatments grows, driving interest in regenerative medicine's potential to improve lives and offer new solutions where traditional treatments fall short.

3. Increasing startups in cell therapy manufacturing.: More new companies (startups) are emerging to develop and produce cell therapies, which are innovative treatments that use living cells to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs. These startups are like small, agile teams of scientists and entrepreneurs who are racing to bring new cell therapies to market, often with fresh ideas and approaches that bigger companies might not try. As a result, there's a surge of creativity, investment, and competition in the field, which could lead to breakthroughs and more options for patients in need of new treatments.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $1.5 billion Market Size Forecast $5.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 23.9% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Automation, Cell Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, and France Key Market Drivers • Point-of-care manufacturing in CAR-T therapies. • Growing demand for regenerative medicine. • Increasing startups in cell therapy manufacturing.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Market can be categorized into various segments:

1. Global Market for Automated and Closed Cell Therapy, Breakdown, by Automation Type

The global market for automated and closed cell therapy is divided into two main categories based on the level of automation: semi-automated and fully automated. Semi-automated systems are further broken down into specific steps in the cell therapy process, including apheresis (collecting cells), expansion (growing cells), fill-finish (preparing final product), separation (isolating cells), and others. Fully automated systems, on the other hand, handle the entire process from start to finish with minimal human intervention. This breakdown helps understand the different levels of automation and their applications in cell therapy manufacturing.

2. Global Market for Automated and Closed Cell Therapy, Breakdown, by Cell Type

The global market for automated and closed cell therapy is also categorized based on the type of cells being used. The three main cell types are: CAR-T cells (genetically modified cells used to fight cancer), stem cells (cells that can develop into different cell types), and other cell types (including immune cells, blood cells, and more). This breakdown helps understand which types of cells are being used in automated and closed cell therapy systems, and how they are being utilized to develop new treatments and therapies.

3. Global Market for Automated and Closed Cell Therapy, Breakdown, by Application

The global market for automated and closed cell therapy is also divided into two main application areas: clinical and commercial. Clinical applications refer to the use of automated and closed cell therapy systems in hospitals, research institutions, and clinical trials to develop and test new treatments. Commercial applications, on the other hand, involve the use of these systems in large-scale production and manufacturing of cell therapies for widespread distribution and sale. This breakdown helps understand how automated and closed cell therapy systems are being used in different settings to advance healthcare and treat diseases.

4. Global Market for Automated and Closed Cell Therapy, Breakdown, by region

The global market for automated and closed cell therapy is divided into four main regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Each region is further broken down into specific countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico in North America, and China, Japan, and India in Asia-Pacific. This helps understand where the demand and growth opportunities are for automated and closed cell therapy systems across different parts of the world.

This report on global automated and closed cell therapy market provides comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

1 What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The automated and closed cell therapy market is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2023 to $5.3 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period.

2 What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

The increasing focus on point-of-care manufacturing for CAR-T therapies and growing demand for regenerative medicine are driving the market growth.

3 What segments are covered in the market?

The market is segmented by automation type, cell type, application, and region.

4 By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The CAR-T cell therapy segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029.

5 Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America has the highest market share.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

• ADVA BIOTECHNOLOGY

• BIOSPHERIX LTD.

• CELLARES

• DANAHER CORP.

• FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

• LONZA

• MILTENYI BIOTEC

• SARTORIUS AG

• TERUMO CORP.

• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

