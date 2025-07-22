Global OTC Drug and Dietary Supplements Market Forecasts Indicate Significant Growth

"Amid Rising Private Labels and Digital-First Disruptors, the OTC Industry Faces a New Era of Competition. Explore Key Trends, Consumer Shifts, and Strategic Insights to Stay Ahead in a Rapidly Evolving Market."

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs, and Vitamins & Dietary Supplements: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $276.9 billion in 2025 to $371.7 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for OTC drugs, vitamins, and dietary supplements, focusing on pharmacological OTC products. The report highlights the trends, and challenges shaping the market, along with recent product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations. It offers insights into the competitive landscape, including the market shares and profiles of leading companies. Alternative therapies and certain supplement categories like weight management and sports nutrition are outside the scope of the report.

This report is particularly relevant today, now that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reshaped consumer attitudes toward health and wellness. There is a growing emphasis on preventive care and self-management of minor health issues, leading to increased demand for OTC drugs, vitamins, and dietary supplements. As consumers become more health-conscious and proactive about their well-being, the consumer healthcare industry is experiencing significant revenue growth. This report offers insights into these evolving trends, helping stakeholders navigate the shifting landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Increasing Trend Toward Self-Care and Preventive Care: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and prefer managing minor health issues on their own. This shift toward self-care and prevention is driving demand for OTC medications and dietary supplements that support immunity, energy, and general wellness.

Changing Demographics Resulting in Aging Populations: As global populations age, especially in developed countries, there is a growing need for products that support age-related health concerns. Older adults often rely on supplements for bone, heart, and cognitive health, as well as OTC drugs for chronic conditions.

Increasing Pressure on Public Health Systems: Healthcare systems are under strain due to rising costs and limited resources. To ease this burden, governments and providers are encouraging self-medication for non-critical issues, which boosts the use of OTC and supplement products.

Premiumization and Innovation Driving Pricing: Consumers are willing to pay more for high-quality, innovative products. Brands are responding with personalized supplements, new delivery formats, and scientifically backed formulations, which raise product value and market growth.

Rising Online Sales Channels and Growth of Telehealth Platforms: The expansion of e-commerce and telehealth has made it easier for consumers to access health products and advice. Online platforms offer convenience, wider product choices, and quick delivery, fueling growth in OTC and supplement sales.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $262.8 billion Market size forecast $371.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Point of Sale, and Region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, and China Market drivers • Increasing trend toward self-care and preventive care. • Changing demographics resulting in aging populations. • Increasing pressure on public health systems. • Premiumization and innovation driving pricing. • Rising online sales channels and growth of telehealth platforms.

Interesting facts:

Nearly half of U.S. adults between the ages of 18 and 70 mistakenly believe that dietary supplements are regulated and approved by the FDA.

Consumer interest in supplements that support immunity, women's health, and mental well-being continues to grow steadily.

Innovative and disruptive brands in the consumer healthcare space are seeing rapid growth.

Emerging startups

Ritual: This brand focuses on clean and traceable ingredients, offering a subscription-based model that appeals to health-conscious consumers. Particularly popular are ritual's plant-based capsules and scientifically backed formulations.

O Positiv Inc.: O Positiv Inc. is a health and wellness company specializing in science-backed dietary supplements that support women's health. Best known for its FLO gummies for premenstrual syndrome relief, the company offers a range of products targeting gut health, immunity, and overall well-being.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market for OTC drugs, vitamins, and dietary supplements?

- The global market for OTC drugs, vitamins, and dietary supplements was estimated at $262.8 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach $371.7 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Which market segments are covered in the report?

- The report segments the market into product type, point of sale, and region.



Which product type will be dominant through the forecast period?

- The vitamin and dietary supplement segment is expected to be the largest market by the end of 2030 as well as the fastest-growing segment.



Which product type market is growing fastest among all?

- Vitamin and dietary supplements are the fastest-growing market.

Market leaders include:

ABBOTT

AMWAY CORP.

BAYER AG

DSM- FIRMENICH

HALEON GROUP OF CO.

HERBALIFE LTD.

KENVUE

NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE

OPELLA HEALTHCARE GROUP SAS

PHARMAVITE

PROCTER & GAMBLE

RECKITT

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG

TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

