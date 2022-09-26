Cell-free Protein Expression Market to be Worth $475.1 Million by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell-free protein expression market share is expected to reach USD 475.1 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.48% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for novel biologic products for the treatment of severe chronic diseases such as, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and anemia is a major factor contributing to the market growth. For instance, as reported by the world health organization (WHO) in 2020, there were 10 million deaths or about 1 in 6 deaths due to cancer making it to be one of the major causes of death worldwide. Such rising cancer incidences are increasing the adoption of protein biologics as an alternative treatment option due to their target-specific treatment with fewer side effects compared to other treatments which is positively impacting the market growth.

Funding in genomic sciences and precision medicine R&D is aiding the market growth. For instance, in May 2022, the Medical College of Wisconsin's Center for Genomic Sciences and Precision Medicine received USD 10 million funding for exploring genomic applications for the treatment of various rare and undiagnosed diseases. Moreover, investments by government initiatives are advancing and expanding the R&D activities of proteomics. For instance, in August 2020, the National Institutes of Health granted a $10.6 Million Federal Grant to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to expand its proteomic resources. Similarly, in June 2022 British Columbia government invested and is managing large-scale genomics and proteomics research projects based on health, forestry, and agriculture among others. Thus, such funding initiatives are expected to boost the adoption of the proteomics and genomics in R&D and fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

By product, the expression systems segment held the largest share of the cell-free protein expression market. E. coli lysates is one of the most preferred lysates commercially due to cost-effectiveness and higher protein yield.

The wheat germ cell-free protein expression system segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period. This system is a choice of preference for numerous applications in protein research comprising options for protein labeling and the expression of proteins such as multiple protein complexes and membrane proteins.

By application, the enzyme engineering segment held a larger share of the global market. Enzyme engineering plays an important role in bio manufacturing synthetic biology, and medicine.

The transcription & translation systems segment by method captured the highest revenue share of the market in 2021. Coupled transcription and translation (TNT) systems offer investigators time-saving options for eukaryotic in vitro transcription and translation, by connecting these processes in a single tube format.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment held a larger share in 2021, owing to the expansion of the current manufacturing capacities coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic disease which in turn demands for novel therapeutic drugs.

North America dominated the global market in 2021 due to the growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, presence of high research and development investment, and the development of novel cell-free protein engineering products in the region.

is expected to grow considerably in the future increasing investments by major market players coupled with funding by the government for R&D. A few of the key market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc,Takara Bio Company, New England Biolabs, Merck KGaA and others.

Read 160-page market research report, "Cell-free Protein Expression Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Expression Systems, Reagents), By Application (Enzyme Engineering, Protein Labeling), By Method, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cell-free Protein Expression Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, the surge in infectious diseases such as lower respiratory infections and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), among others in recent years due to climate change, changing land-use patterns, and rapid urbanization are expected to aid in the market growth. For instance, according to WHO, lower respiratory infections ranked fourth place in causing deaths globally. In addition, in 2020, according to UNAIDS there were approximately 38.4 million people across the globe with HIV. Thus, the rise in infectious diseases require effective diagnosis and treatment options such as CFPE in the market. For instance, CFPE based system can be activated in less time by adding water. This feature helps in the portable diagnosis of infectious diseases. Therefore, rising infectious diseases can increase the applications of CFPS in treatment and diagnosis, and are likely to contribute to the market growth in the near future.

The development of vaccines and treatment was an emergency requirement globally to treat and combat the spread of COVID-19 infection. The low-cost, rapid manufacture and production of therapeutic antibodies were expected in the market. The conventional method of manufacturing antibodies relied on cell-based protein expression and this production required nine months or more. The CFPE-based vaccine production cut the time from a few months to one month or a few weeks. For instance, SwiftSacle Biologics, cell-free lysate-derived E. coli bacteria shrank the timeline of vaccine production from nine months to one month and turned out to be a game changer during the pandemic. Therefore, the CFPS advantages over traditional cell-based methods increased the applications of CFPS in the industries during COVID-19 and led to a boost in the market growth.

The increase in investments by various pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceutical companies is increasing the R&D activities of genomics & proteomics in drug development. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested in a spatial proteomics Ionpath firm to scale up the MIBIscope instruments and end-to-end spatial proteomics services to meet the increasing demand for services. In addition, in Jan 2022, Protai received funding of $8 million to provide an AI-based proteomics platform. This effective approach improved the development process and accuracy of drug discovery by saving time and lowering the costs of R&D. Such R&D investments increased the adoption of proteomics and genomics and are expected to contribute to the market growth.

On the other hand, Cell-free protein expression turns costly in the up scaled experiments due to the complexity of the cell-free lysates from the eukaryotic sources and the challenges in post-translational modifications of biomolecules due to misfolding or pleiotropic interactions with cellular components. The CFPE offers low protein production that can be used in small scale production and turns expensive for large scale production in industries. For instance, as per a research article published in the Journal of visualize experiments in Feb 2019, commercial CFPS kits, such as iPE-Quick Kit (Sigma-Aldrich) cost around USD 0.82 per microgram of protein, while Expressway (Thermo Fisher) costs about USD 0.76 per microgram of protein, excluding the cost of labor and equipment. Therefore, CFPE is expensive in large scale production and can impede the market growth.

Cell-free Protein Expression Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell-free protein expression market based on product, application, method, end-use, and region:

Cell-free Protein Expression Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Expression Systems

E. coli Cell-free Protein Expression System

Wheat Germ Cell-free Protein Expression System

Rabbit Reticulocytes Cell-free Protein Expression System

Insect Cells Cell-free Protein Expression System

Human Cell-free Protein Expression System

Others

Reagents

Cell-free Protein Expression Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Enzyme Engineering

High Throughput Production

Protein Labeling

Protein-Protein Interaction

Protein Purification

Cell-free Protein Expression Market - Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Transcription & Translation systems

Translation systems

Cell-free Protein Expression Market - End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Cell-free Protein Expression Market - Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Cell-free Protein Expression Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Takara Bio Company

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Promega Corporation

Jena Bioscience GmbH

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Biotechrabbit GmbH

Cube Biotech GmbH

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

