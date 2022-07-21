Cell Culture Media Market Size Worth $10.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture media market size is expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. Expansion of biosimilars and biologics, growth in stem cell research, and emerging bio manufacturing technologies for cell-based vaccines are the major factors which are likely to drive the market. For instance, in October 2021, the Australian Government funded the Australian-led stem cell research through USD 25 million in grants.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, the serum-free media segment held the largest revenue share of the market. This is attributed to the increasing gene and cell therapy research along with advantages offered by SFM, which in turn is likely to increase the adoption and anticipate market growth

The biopharmaceutical production segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period. Strategic activities by key biopharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D, demand for more reproducible and better-defined media and growing biosimilars market drives the segment growth

By type, the liquid media segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2021. This is attributed to increasing number of biopharmaceutical manufacturers, both downstream and upstream, are switching from premixed powders to liquid media and hence, propelling market growth

By end-user, the pharma and biopharma companies segment held a larger share in 2021, owing to the expansion of the current manufacturing capacities coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic disease which in turn demands for novel therapeutic drugs

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, presence of high R&D investment, and the development of novel culture media products in the region

dominated the market in 2021 due to the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, presence of high R&D investment, and the development of novel culture media products in the region In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow considerably in the future owing to the flourishing biosimilar medicine industry along with increasing investments by major market players to increase their presence in the region

Read 150-page market research report, "Cell Culture Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Serum-free Media, Classical Media), By Type (Liquid Media, Semi-solid And Solid Media), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cell Culture Media Market Growth & Trends

The expansion of clear, regulatory approval paths for biosimilars in emerging markets is generating great opportunities for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. The availability of an approval pathway in the U.S., has led to new opportunities for bio manufacturers to enter major markets around the globe. Biosimilar versions of monoclonal antibodies have the probability to offer cost reductions of 25-30%, and many emerging market countries are vigorously developing pathways for approvals and are swiftly catching up. As this industry is expanding the key biopharmaceutical players are adopting robust culturing technologies to meet the increasing demand; thereby driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is growing interest in improving the stem cell culture, because this technology is being used extensively in research for studying the stem cell biology, as well as for therapeutic applications. Furthermore, funding related to this research field has augmented in recent years which has accelerated the growth of the market. In addition to this, key media manufacturers launched new products for stem cell research. For instance, in September 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation launched a novel medium for the maintenance and expansion of induced pluripotent stem cells having applications in both translational and research workflows.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has improved the demand for well-established cell-based vaccine production technologies. Moreover, it has given rise to a few scientific innovations, particularly in the production and testing of vaccine technology. For instance, the Vero line originated from the African green monkey kidney and has been extensively used for viral vaccine manufacturing. It has also been used for the development of various SARS-CoV variants. ProVeroTM1 Serum-free Medium is one such medium manufactured by Lonza Bioscience which is protein-free, and of non-animal origin designed to support the growth of Vero cells and MDCK.

Moreover, in many European countries, cell-based flu vaccines have been approved. A probable advantage of cell culture technology is that it authorizes faster start-up of the manufacturing of vaccines during the pandemic. Today, the development of superior biological models, the optimization of culture growth medium, and the reduced dependence on animal-derived components endure to drive the rapidly developing vaccine development.

On the other hand, ethical issues concerning the use of animal-derived products hinders the industry growth. For instance, FBS is collected from the blood of fetal calves is one of the major ethical issues of serum containing media. It is projected that 600,000 liters of FBS is achieved from up to 1.8 million bovine fetuses are produced globally every year, presenting momentous scientific and ethical challenges. To overcome this issue, numerous workshops were held in the past on the replacement of fetal bovine serum and possible ways to reduce the use of FBS in media.

Cell Culture Media Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell culture media market based on product, application, type, end-user, and region:

Cell Culture Media Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Serum-free Media

CHO Media



BHK Medium



Vero Medium



HEK 293 Media



Other Serum-free media

Classical Media

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Chemically Defined Media

Other Cell Culture Media

Cell Culture Media Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal Antibodies



Vaccines Production



Other Therapeutic Proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening And Development

Tissue Engineering And Regenerative Medicine

Cell And Gene Therapy



Other Tissue Engineering And Regenerative Medicine Applications

Other Applications

Cell Culture Media Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Liquid Media

Semi-solid And Solid Media

Cell Culture Media Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories

Research And Academic Institutes

Other End-users

Cell Culture Media Market - Regional Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Cell Culture Media Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

CYTIVA

Sartorius AG

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

InvivoGen

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Cell Biologics, Inc.

