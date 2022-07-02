CCTV+: China's first lady Peng Liyuan visits opera house in Hong Kong

BEIJING, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday visited the Xiqu Center in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District, a venue for the art of Chinese traditional theater.

She watched rehearsals of Cantonese opera performances and a Hong Kong orchestra at the opera house and spoke highly of the performances, calling the show a display of the charm of Chinese culture.