CCTV+: Xinjiang In Focus | Life in a Tuvan Log Cabin

01 Apr, 2025

BEIJING, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked away in Xinjiang's picturesque Kanas region, the tranquil Hemu Village is like a scene from a fairytale—misty mornings, wooden cabins, and a way of life that appears frozen in time. But for young local woman Ou Donghua, a member of the Tuva Mongolian ethnic group, this is home. Over the years, she has witnessed this once-isolated village transform into a buzzing travel hotspot. How has that changed life for the Tuvan people? And what's next for this hidden paradise? Step inside Hemu through her eyes.

