Caverion to acquire Felcon, a clean room specialist in Austria

HELSINKI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today signed an agreement to acquire Felcon GmbH ("Felcon") in Austria. Felcon Group is a small clean room specialist company based in Vienna, Austria. The company provides design, construction, installation, validation as well as technical services, among others. Through the acquisition, Caverion supports its growth strategy and strengthens its market position in the clean room business.

The main owner and Managing Director of Felcon, Hans Lintner, founded the company in 1984. The Felcon Group is active mainly in the Austrian market. Its customers include companies in the pharma & medical, biotech as well as food & cosmetics industries. Now both of its shareholders have decided to sell the business due to retirement. The company has 13 highly skilled employees. The purchase price is not disclosed.

"This acquisition is perfect addition to our existing cleanroom business. It is a bolt-on acquisition for us in the area of clean room technology, a smart technology area where we have a deep competence. We see great opportunities in scaling up these services in our operations," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Division Austria.

