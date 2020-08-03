- Caverion helps to modernise The Red Bull football stadium in Leipzig, Germany

HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Bull Arena Besitzergesellschaft mbH has chosen Caverion for building technology solutions modernisation and expansion at the football stadium of the Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in Germany. Caverion is responsible for Cooling, Ventilation and Air Conditioning as well as Heating and Sanitation solutions at the arena.

From the 2021/2022 season on, 48,000 spectators instead of the previous 43,000 will be able to watch the matches at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig. For this purpose, part of the seats will be converted to standing places and some other areas are expanded and newly built.

"Caverion has its own branch office in Leipzig, just a few kilometers from the Arena. The short distance, and more importantly, a local contact person familiar with the local conditions are important for us as a customer" explains Marcus Schmietzky, responsible for technical building services at Red Bull Besitzergesellschaft.

"We are proud to take part in the modernisation of the football stadium. After finishing, the Red Bull Arena will offer even more optimal conditions for football fans and concert audiences", adds Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany.

For Caverion, Red Bull Arena Besitzergesellschaft mbH belongs to Real Estate Investors and Developers Client Segment.

