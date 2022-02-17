Caverion Corporation issues a EUR 75 million bond

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 17 February 2022 at 5.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") issues a senior unsecured bond of EUR 75 million (the "Bond"). The 5-year Bond matures on 25 February 2027 and it carries a fixed annual interest of 2.750 per cent and has an issue price of 99.425 per cent.

"I am very pleased with the demand investors showed towards our bond issue. This refinancing transaction extends our debt maturity profile, lowers our interest expenses and will support our strategy for sustainable profitable growth in 2022 and beyond", says Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer of Caverion.

Caverion will no later than 30 April 2022 submit an application for the Bond to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the partial repurchase of the existing notes due 2023 and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes. The tender offer results will be announced as soon as practicable after the expiry of the offer period.

Nordea Bank Abp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) act as Joint Lead Managers for the issue of the Bond.

DKCO Attorneys-at-law Ltd acts as legal advisor to Caverion and the Joint Lead Managers in the issue of the Bond.

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 737 6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

