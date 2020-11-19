HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and Skanska implement a community centre in Lahti, Finland as a life cycle project - with guaranteed conditions for 20 years

The city of Lahti has chosen Caverion and Skanska to implement the life cycle project of the Renkomäki community centre. In the construction phase, Caverion will be responsible for the delivery of the total technical solutions, including design. Upon completion of the community centre, Caverion will be responsible for the technical maintenance and managed services of the property for 20 years. Skanska is responsible for the engineering work including design and acts as the general contractor in the project phase.

The building uses functional, energy-efficient and life-cycle-proof technical solutions, and the conversion flexibility of the premises is taken into account in selected technologies. Low carbon footprint is achieved by good overall planning and by utilising renewable energies.

"This is the very first life cycle project for the City of Lahti. This is also our first project with the Finnish RTS environmental classification, which is especially designed for environmentally sustainable construction and property maintenance in Finnish conditions," says Tero Harju, Project Manager, City of Lahti.

Human-centric design at the core

The community centre will become the functional and communal center of the whole area and the village community. The building will be a bright, safe and child-oriented place with a good setting created for encounters and cooperation. In the interior design, homely and harmonious solutions will be preferred.

"The end users and their needs have been taken into account in the selection of technical solutions. The future pupils and staff and residents of Lahti will find optimal conditions at the Renkomäki community centre. Our life cycle model will guarantee these conditions and provide transparent reporting for the entire life cycle of the building," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion's Division Finland.

"The good cooperation was formed and built on a strong foundation during the negotiation phase. This provides an excellent starting point for the implementation phase of the project. The result will be a learning environment, meeting the needs of today and in the future," says Jukka-Pekka Päivinen, Design Director at Skanska.

The community centre will house the schools of Renkomäki and Ali-Juhakkala, as well as early childhood education and pre-school education. The Renkomäki Library will also move to the new building. The community centre will be located adjacent to the current Renkomäki school, and it will accommodate approximately 560 children. The total area of the building is about 8,000 square metres. Construction will begin in March 2021, and the building will be taken into use at the start of spring term 2023.

Arkkitehtipalvelu Oy is responsible for the principal design and architectural design of the site.Caverion and Skanska have several joint projects underway in Finland, including the new school buildings in Ylivieska , which will also be implemented as a life cycle project.

Illustrations: Arkkitehtipalvelu Oy

