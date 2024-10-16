Cavendish Hydrogen and HOERBIGER reach a milestone in their Strategic Partnership to revolutionize Hydrogen Fueling Stations

HERNING, Denmark, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavendish Hydrogen and HOERBIGER are pleased to announce a strategic partnership focused on hydrogen innovation. In June 2023, the two companies signed agreements for technical and commercial collaboration aimed at revolutionizing the field of medium- and heavy-duty (MHD) hydrogen fueling stations and trailer filling applications.

Through their collaborative efforts, ARIEL and HOERBIGER have developed a compact, high-performance compressor tailored to the critical demands of the hydrogen industry. This compressor is a key element of HOERBIGER's Hydrogen Compressor Package (HCP 500) and set to play a crucial role in the growing hydrogen infrastructure. Featuring industry-leading HOERBIGER components, such as the one-of-a-kind eHydroCOM - Electric Stepless Capacity Control system, the HCP 500 offers precise and flexible control of flow rates, making it energy efficient while saving costs - especially at part load operations. Designed for heavy-duty refueling and trailer filling facilities, it supports a mass flow rate of 250 kg/h (105,802 scf/h) at 25 bar suction pressure and handles discharge pressures of up to 500 bar. With both a high mean time between maintenance and superior Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) performance, the compact and standardized HCP 500 is the perfect solution for hydrogen stations - combining efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

"We are extremely proud of this partnership with Cavendish Hydrogen", says Jürgen Brenner, Head of Hydrogen Mobility at HOERBIGER. "Our technology, combined with ARIEL's purpose-built compressor and Cavendish Hydrogen's comprehensive fueling systems, will usher in a new era of safety and efficiency in the medium- and heavy-duty fueling station and trailer filling sector. This collaboration highlights our commitment to the hydrogen economy and our motivation to drive innovation in this field."

Cavendish Hydrogen will supply the entire modular fueling station, including additional compressors for pressures up to 950 bar, if needed. This solution ensures that the hydrogen fueling stations meets a broad range of use cases while at the same time it ensures the highest safety and reliability standards, a major focus of this joint effort. As a first step in this collaboration, Cavendish Hydrogen will establish a test station in Denmark (Herning) during 2024-2025.

"The collaboration with HOERBIGER is a significant milestone for us," explained Robert Borin, CEO of Cavendish Hydrogen. "By integrating the revolutionary HCP 500 into our innovative fueling station, we will be able to cater to the needs of the growing hydrogen truck market by offering our customers a safe, reliable, and modular solution with one of the highest station capacities. We look forward to the upcoming steps and shared successes."

This collaboration marks an important step in the hydrogen industry and underscores the shared commitment of the companies involved to make the future of mobility safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. Cavendish Hydrogen and HOERBIGER are optimistic about the exciting opportunities this collaboration will bring.

For additional information, please contact:

Karina Pak

Strategic Product Manager

kapak@cavendishh2.com

About Cavendish Hydrogen ASA | cavendishh2.com

Cavendish Hydrogen ASA is a leading hydrogen fueling company that specializes in the development, production, marketing, sales and service of equipment for fueling hydrogen into on-road vehicles. The company operates globally with offices in Denmark, California (the U.S), South Korea and Austria. The ongoing focus of the company is to develop its product portfolio to meet the expected market expansion for long-distance heavy-duty trucking.

About HOERBIGER

Locally close to the customers – globally successful: HOERBIGER is active worldwide in 43 countries on all continents. 6,174 employees at 133 locations – including 30 production plants – deliver reliable solutions for better performance, increased safety, and fewer emissions. In 2023, they generated sales of 1.416 billion euros. For renowned customers from the energy sector, the process industry, the automotive industry, the mechanical engineering industry, safety technology, and the electronics industry, performance-determining products and services from HOERBIGER make the difference. With innovations for decarbonization and energy transition, HOERBIGER is already enabling change today for a better tomorrow. As majority shareholder, the HOERBIGER Foundation preserves the 129-year-old entrepreneurial heritage and guarantees stability, independence, and a future-oriented strategy.

About ARIEL CORPORATION

Ariel is the largest manufacturer of separable reciprocating gas compressors world-wide. Our compressors are utilized by the global energy industry to extract, www.hoerbiger.com

process, transport, store, and distribute natural gas from the wellhead to the end-user. Since 1966, Ariel has shipped more than 75,000 compressors to our customers around the world. As a world-class manufacturer, Ariel sets the industry standard through expert design and manufacturing, industry-leading research and development, and unmatched customer support.

