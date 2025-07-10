Cavendish Hydrogen appoints Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate growth and drive sales

News provided by

Cavendish Hydrogen ASA

10 Jul, 2025, 08:54 GMT

OSLO, Norway, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavendish Hydrogen ASA (Oslo Børs ticker: CAVEN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nils Jacob Haaning as new Chief Commercial Officer, effective August 1, 2025. Mr. Haaning will be a member of the executive management team and report directly to the CEO in Cavendish Hydrogen, Robert Borin.

Mr. Haaning has extensive senior leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO of Bactoforce since 2012. His background includes strong commercial, sales, and business development expertise from roles at Siemens Wind Power and Ørsted, where he played a key role in building up sales across Europe and the UK.

"I am thrilled to welcome Nils Jacob to the team. His deep experience and proven track record in driving sales and business development will be of significant value to Cavendish Hydrogen in accelerating our growth. I am confident that Nils Jacob will be an instrumental addition to our executive management team driving our vision to end emissions from mobility," says Robert Borin, CEO in Cavendish Hydrogen.

For additional information, please contact:
Mirza Koristovic, Head of Investor Relations
IR@cavendishh2.com
+47 938 70 525

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cavendish-hydrogen-asa/r/cavendish-hydrogen-appoints-chief-commercial-officer-to-accelerate-growth-and-drive-sales,c4205557

Also from this source

Cavendish Hydrogen Delivers Its First Hydrogen Fueling Station in Canada to HTEC

Cavendish Hydrogen is excited to announce the successful delivery of hydrogen fueling equipment to HTEC for their new station in Vancouver, BC. While ...

Cavendish Hydrogen and HOERBIGER reach a milestone in their Strategic Partnership to revolutionize Hydrogen Fueling Stations

Cavendish Hydrogen and HOERBIGER are pleased to announce a strategic partnership focused on hydrogen innovation. In June 2023, the two companies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Green Technology

Green Technology

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics