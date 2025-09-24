Cavendish Hydrogen contract award with PAK-PCE Stacje H2 Sp. z o.o. in Poland

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavendish Hydrogen ASA (Cavendish) (Oslo Børs ticker: CAVEN) is pleased to announce a new contract award with PAK-PCE Stacje H2 (PAK-PCE H2 Stations), a company that is part of the Polsat Plus capital group, for an upgrade of the Rybnik station in the south of Poland. The contract value is around EUR 1.3 million and will be executed by the end of Q1 2026. Cavendish will provide equipment and related installation and commissioning services.

The station has been in operation since Q3 2023 and delivered strong performance, fueled more than 7 500 vehicles, and dispensed more than 100 000 kg of hydrogen. Now, the station will be upgraded to accommodate a fleet of more than 30 buses owned and operated by the city of Rybnik.

PAK-PCE H2 has added 11 Neso buses to the local bus fleet, hence the capacity of the station needs expansion. After the upgrade project, which has added a new station module and dispenser, the station will be one of the biggest hydrogen fueling stations in Europe.

"At Cavendish, we are pleased to continue building on the already strong partnership with PAK-PCE H2 Stations. Furthermore, we are looking forward to expanding the cooperation on the existing fueling stations. To Cavendish, our cooperation serves as a testimony to having not only the market-leading product quality, but also delivering excellence in the operational period based on responsiveness and competence. Cavendish remains committed to establishing a leading position in the Polish market," says Cavendish CEO, Robert Borin.

"Cavendish has supported PAK-PCE H2 Stations from the very beginning in building our hydrogen refueling station network in Poland, which now includes six locations. We are pleased that this collaboration continues. We believe that, thanks to our shared experience, the enhanced and innovation-driven infrastructure in Rybnik will contribute to the development of the hydrogen market and urban transport based on our Neso buses," says CTO of PAK-PCE H2 Stations, Paweł Bujak.

