Catherine Maree Holliday from Switzerland Selected as Finalist for Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025 Worth USD 250,000

GENEVA and DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Maree Holliday, a globally respected nursing leader based in Switzerland, has been named one of the top 10 finalists for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2025. Selected from over 100,000 nominations spanning 199 countries, Catherine's pioneering work in embedding patient voice in healthcare reform and building nurse-led care models has earned her international acclaim. The winner will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in Dubai on May 26, 2025, and will receive a grand prize of USD 250,000.

Catherine Maree Holliday

Founder of the Centre for Community-Driven Response, Catherine is the architect of PEEK—one of the world's largest patient experience databases. Her telehealth-led nursing framework, piloted in Australia and adapted for crisis regions, has transformed chronic and rare disease management in both developed and resource-limited settings. She has collaborated extensively with WHO, GAVI, and global patient networks to reshape health systems from the ground up.

A recipient of multiple global recognitions, Catherine was named one of WHO's 100 Outstanding Women Nurses (2020) and received Australia's Health Minister's Award for Nursing Trailblazers (2022).

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said "Catherine Holliday represents the power of innovation, compassion, and patient-led care. Her impact spans continents and communities, redefining nursing's role in shaping the future of healthcare."

Now in its fourth edition, the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is among the world's most prestigious recognitions for nurses. Public voting is open until May 19, 2025, at: https://apply.asterguardians.com/voting

The 2025 top 10 finalists include: Catherine Maree Holliday (Switzerland), Edith Namba (Papua New Guinea), Fitz Gerald Dalina Camacho (UAE), Dr. Jed Ray Gengoba Montayre (Hong Kong SAR), Dr. Jose Arnold Tariga (USA), Khadija Mohamed Juma (Kenya), Maheswari Jaganathan (Malaysia), Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti (Ghana), Dr. Sukhpal Kaur (India), and Vibhaben Gunvantbhai Salaliya (India). To know more, visit: https://www.asterguardians.com

