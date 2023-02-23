Cassyni now Connects Academic Seminars to Grant and Funder Information

The new capability, combined with a DOI for each seminar, further integrates academic video into the scholarly ecosystem, helping grant holders and funders formally capture seminars as outputs in a way never before possible.

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni is announcing the integration of Crossref Funder Registry data into its seminar records, enabling speakers and organisers to associate grants with their seminars. Once set, grant and funder information is displayed on the seminar record page, providing visibility to attendees and those watching the recordings. Additionally, the information is automatically synchronised with Crossref, meaning platforms such as ResearchFish — which are used by funders to record grant impact — can automatically ingest it, streamlining the reporting process for grant holders, and making it easier for them to meet their reporting obligations.

Andrew Preston — Co-Founder at Cassyni said:

"This new capability builds on our other features for integrating seminars into the scholarly ecosystem, such as DOIs for seminars and automatic reference extraction. With Cassyni's open approach, it's now possible for anyone to browse seminars produced as a result of funding by any given funder, find what they're referencing, and more."

Prof. Rafael Palacios — Director of the Brahmal Vasudevan Institute for Sustainable Aviation, Imperial College London said:

"This new feature will hugely streamline the process of reporting seminar information to our funders via the integration with ResearchFish, and it will help create a fuller picture of the output and impact profile around the grants held in our department."

The feature is now live and has already been used to connect seminars with hundreds of grants from a wide range of funders, including the Horizon 2020 (EU), the National Science Foundation (USA), the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (UK), and the Department of Energy (US).

About Cassyni

Cassyni was launched in 2021 by the former founders of Mendeley, Publons and Kopernio. Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars; helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact in a green and inclusive way. To achieve this we have developed a next-generation workflow platform for seminar organisers, and are building the world's largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library.

https://cassyni.com

