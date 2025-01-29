Frontiers Partners with Cassyni to Build Journal Communities and Enhance Research Visibility through AI-Powered Seminars

LONDON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontiers, a global leader in open-access publishing, has partnered with Cassyni to launch an innovative video seminar initiative designed to strengthen journal communities, deepen author engagement, and amplify the visibility of published research. This collaboration introduces AI-powered video seminars as a seamless extension of the publishing process, creating new opportunities for authors, editors, and readers to connect and engage.

Through live and recorded seminars, Frontiers will build vibrant journal communities by bringing together authors, editors, and readers to discuss groundbreaking research. Keynote events will highlight Research Topics, giving guest editors a platform to promote emerging topics and attract high-quality submissions. Individual author seminars will enable researchers to share their findings with a global audience in an engaging video format.

Fostering Community and Promoting Open Science



All seminar recordings will be freely available for anyone to watch, ensuring that cutting-edge research reaches a global audience, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and advancing scientific discovery.

"By integrating Cassyni's seminar platform, we're strengthening our journal communities and creating an engaging space for authors and editors to connect with readers," said Rhys Griffiths, Journal Manager at Frontiers. "These seminars provide a dynamic way to promote open science while amplifying the reach and impact of our authors' work."

"Cassyni seminars are a proven way to build vibrant journal communities while giving authors and editors new tools to engage with their audiences," added Ben Kaube, Co-founder of Cassyni. "By integrating AI-powered seminars into the publishing process, we're helping authors amplify the visibility and impact of their work."

Discoverable, Citable, and Impactful Content



Each video seminar will be published with a Crossref DOI, ensuring integration into the scholarly record. Recordings will also be discoverable on popular researcher platforms, including Dimensions, EndNote, and ExLibris, making them an indispensable part of the global research ecosystem. This discoverability, combined with the engaging video format, offers authors an innovative way to boost the visibility and impact of their research.

Strengthening the Author and Editor Experience



The partnership also enhances the experience for editors and authors by providing powerful tools to organize, promote, and analyze seminar events. For editors, these tools enable deeper engagement with journal communities, while authors benefit from a unique opportunity to showcase their work to a broad audience.

For more information and to view upcoming seminars:

About Frontiers

Frontiers is a leading research publisher. Our role is to provide the world's scientists with a rigorous and efficient publishing experience. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate collaboration and discovery by making science open – enabling researchers to find the solutions we all need for healthy lives on a healthy planet. Powered by custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and a collaborative peer review, our community journals give experts in more than 1,800 academic fields an open access platform to publish high quality, high impact research. Through our outreach work to build strong partnerships with business, policymakers, and educators, we're leading the transition to open science.

About Cassyni

Cassyni enables journals and research institutions to transform academic papers into engaging, AI-enhanced video seminars, elevating the visibility and impact of research. Launched in 2021 by the founders of Mendeley, Publons, and Kopernio, Cassyni partners with publishers to integrate virtual seminars into their workflows, creating dynamic, discoverable, and impactful content for global audiences.

Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of research seminars, helping academics, institutions, and journals grow their reach and maximize their impact.