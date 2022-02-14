Cassyni and Elsevier Partner to Launch Next-Generation Seminar Series for Journals

Cassyni has partnered with Elsevier to launch virtual seminar series across the Elsevier Physics journal portfolio, providing an innovative new way to engage with authors and readers.

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni, the virtual and hybrid academic seminar platform, has partnered with the publisher Elsevier to launch seminar series across their portfolio of physics journals. Seminars will be associated with recent journal papers, selected by editors as being particularly innovative and impactful. Launch journals include Journal of Computational Physics and Computer Physics Communications.

Live seminars will be open to researchers from all around the world, with an opportunity to participate in Q&A after each event. Recordings, augmented with AI powered video search, will then be hosted on Cassyni and assigned a DOI, making them a citable part of the academic ecosystem.

Thomas Thayer, Executive Publisher at Elsevier, said:

"We are always looking to innovate in how we engage our journal communities. Virtual seminar series, run using Cassyni, offer an exciting opportunity to connect with our authors and readers in a meaningful yet scalable way."

Ben Kaube, co-founder at Cassyni said:

"Journal seminar series on Cassyni help authors maximise impact by promoting their latest results to a global audience in an engaging format. They also benefit readers as well, providing an accessible entry point to new topic areas. Seminars were traditionally confined to university departments, but we're now seeing journals embrace seminars as a way to engage their author and reader communities."

About Cassyni

Cassyni was launched in 2021 by the former founders of Mendeley, Publons and Kopernio. Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars; helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact in a green and inclusive way. To achieve this we have developed a next-generation workflow platform for seminar organisers, and are building the world's largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library.

Co-Founder

Ben Kaube

ben@cassyni.com

https://cassyni.com

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell ; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com.

