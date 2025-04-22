Casio to Release MR-G Inspired by the World's Largest Frog

New FROGMAN Diver's Watch with ISO 200m Water Resistance

TOKYO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new MR-G timepiece, adding to the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The design of the new MRG-BF1000RG, the latest timepiece in the FROGMAN line of diver's watches, evokes the world's largest frog — the goliath frog.

The FROGMAN shock-resistant diver's watch is known for its asymmetric design, crafted to allow unrestricted wrist movement underwater. The MRG-BF1000R, released in 2023, brought this unique form to life with a highly water-resistant titanium case. Its meticulous construction, including a polished finish down to the finest details, has earned it high praise.

Building on the MRG-BF1000R, the new MRG-BF1000RG draws inspiration from the goliath frog — the world's largest frog — found in the tropical rainforests of West Africa. Its colors and design evoke a spirit of adventure, capturing the thrill of exploring untamed wilderness.

The khaki band, inspired by the coloring on the back of the goliath frog, is made with a soft, highly flexible fluoro rubber material, ensuring a comfortable fit. The beige indexes, evoking the coloring on the frog's underside, are coated with Neobrite for excellent visibility even in low-light conditions. The titanium screw-lock case back is fitted with a sapphire crystal, finished with a vibrant green vapor deposition inspired by the eye of the Goliath frog, and maintains a highly water-resistant structure while preserving the built-in antenna's radio wave reception sensitivity.

In dive mode, the hour and minute hands overlap to form a single hand, providing an intuitive, easy-to-read display of time spent underwater. Three dual-coil motors enable swift hand movement, allowing users to switch quickly from current time display to dive time display — making this a truly practical diver's watch.

