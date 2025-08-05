Casio to Deliver Metaverse-Based Experiences in Collaboration Between G-SHOCK and The Sandbox

Offering Limited-Edition NFTs and Game Content Expressing the Brand's Worldview

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today a collaboration with the Web3*[1] metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project involving the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. In an ongoing rollout beginning September 3th, game content offering experiences of the G-SHOCK worldview will be made available, along with limited-edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and avatars.

*[1] Web3 (Web 3.0) refers to the next generation of the Internet, a decentralized network realized with blockchain technology.

KEY VISUAL G-SHOCK DROID COLLECTION

Now, as part of the project, G-SHOCK City will be made available on the Web3 metaverse gaming platform The Sandbox, and limited-edition NFTs will be sold. Visitors to G-SHOCK City will have opportunities to learn about G-SHOCK history in an adventure-game format and enjoy survival races based on a shock-resistance testing theme.

Overview of the "G-SHOCK Droid Collection" Avatar Sale

A robot-style official avatar for The Sandbox, inspired by the iconic G-SHOCK design, will be released. Based on G-SHOCK four iconic styles — DW-5600, DW-6900, GA-110, and GA-2100 — as well as the bold and oversized GA-V01, each avatar features a unique design that makes the most of the special properties of NFTs.

Schedule

Allowlist *[2] registration start date: 2:00pm , August 5 (Tues), 2025 (UTC )

registration start date: , (Tues), ) Date of sales launch: 2:00pm , September 3 (Wed), 2025 (UTC )

*[2] Register of pre-approved users with preferential rights to purchase NFTs

Sales prices

Common: 19 SAND *[3]

Uncommon: 49 SAND

Rare: 99 SAND

Epic: 199 SAND

Legendary: 399 SAND

Sales website URL: https://gshock.casio.com/intl/virtual/thesandbox/

*[3] SAND is the native utility token of The Sandbox, used for participating in the platform's ecosystem, purchasing items, and accessing experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741745/image_5009366_22010921.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741746/1.jpg