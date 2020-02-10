Cash Management System Market Size Worth $25.37 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cash management system market size is expected to reach USD 25.37 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cash management systems by organizations to accurately predict their flow of money. These systems help businesses prevent and mitigate any fraudulent activity using fraud prevention strategies, which is expected to further fuel the demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

The solution segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as wide usage of the component in businesses for managing liquidity, mitigating risks, and ensuring payment security

The cash flow forecasting segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This type of operations automate the collection of money flow data from all sources and provides real-time visibility and forecasts through a suite of dashboards, reports, and analytical tools

Cloud is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This deployment type offers various benefits, such as a virtually infallible computer support network and independent data-mining, and reporting capability

The large enterprises segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. These enterprises are widely adopting cash management systems to improve their liquidity management

As cash volume continues to grow across the globe, cash management systems are expected to gain significant traction in the banking sector

Increased spending on the establishment of SMEs in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel the cash management system market growth over the forecast period

Key market players include Intacct Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Sopra Banking Software SA, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, and Oracle Corporation

Read 160 page research report with ToC on "Cash Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Service), By Operation Type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cash-management-system-market

The substantial traction in digital transformation has impacted the way organizations interact with their network banks and manage cash. The digital cash management systems allow businesses to gain high visibility into their financial health. The growing focus on managing business profits has accelerated the market growth.

The advanced money management systems offer businesses with a connected experience. These systems help businesses automate and streamline the financial functions of an organization and offer extensibility and real-time integration of business operations. Moreover, they allow organizations to optimize their working capital, which is instrumental in driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The money management systems are easy to use and have intuitive user interfaces, which allows the programming of risk management and process integration points. These systems, coupled with its intuitive user interfaces, permits multi-channel access to users. These systems are widely adopted, owing to various benefits, such as transparency, lower operational risk, and effective predictability.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cash management system market on the basis of component, operation type, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Cash Management System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Solution



Service

Cash Management System Operation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Balance & Transaction Reporting



Cash Flow Forecasting



Corporate Liquidity Management



Payables



Receivables



Others

Cash Management System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-premise

Cash Management System Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Cash Management System End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Banks



Retail



Non-Banking Financial Corporations



Commercial Enterprises

Cash Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Cash Logistics Market – Global cash logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The increasing number of ATMs and rising demand for vaults for cash management are the major factors driving the market growth.

– Global cash logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The increasing number of ATMs and rising demand for vaults for cash management are the major factors driving the market growth. Virtual Security Appliance Market – Global virtual security appliance (VSA) market is expected to grow at a very fast pace over the forecast period. First quarter of 2015 witnessed growth in the unit of shipments as well as factory revenues.

– Global virtual security appliance (VSA) market is expected to grow at a very fast pace over the forecast period. First quarter of 2015 witnessed growth in the unit of shipments as well as factory revenues. Anti-counterfeit Market – Global anti-counterfeit market is expected to witness brisk growth over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness regarding counterfeit products. Increasing demand for genuine packaging and coupled with technological advances is presumed to positively impact the market.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.