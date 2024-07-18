Case Packing Systems gets to market faster with smarter machines and the FactoryTalk® Optix™ platform

Netherlands-based machine builder programs modular machines with an agile cloud-based software solution that quickly and easily adapts to any module combination

BRUSSELS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Case Packing Systems BV (CPS) is among the first companies in the Benelux region to deploy the FactoryTalk® Optix™ software platform.

The Dutch case-packing specialist is using the human machine interface (HMI) and data-visualization software to streamline the design, test, and development of the programing for its modular case packing technologies. And by leveraging a full Rockwell Automation hardware architecture, the new machine platform will see greater export potential, with the company setting its sights on the North American market.

"Our FactoryTalk Optix platform offers machine builders and end users more power and flexibility when designing, building, and testing operational programming," explains Jan Van Den Bossche, regional VP technology & domain expertise at Rockwell Automation. "Highly scalable and cloud based, it can drive digital transformations and help companies save significant time, engineering effort, and programming costs, for both redevelopment projects, such as this one, or completely new builds. Tight and seamless integration into our other automation and information solutions delivers turnkey capabilities from what is a highly adaptable and agile architecture."

The integrated architecture was developed with help from Routeco Netherlands, a member of the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork ecosystem as a value-added authorized distributor and authorized service provider (ASP) partner. Routeco Netherlands passed the configuration on to VerAutomation BV, specialist in industrial automation, and part of VINCI Energies, a Rockwell gold-level system integrator, that developed the PLC code with Studio 5000 Logix Designer® software and the control application programming interface (API) using the FactoryTalk Optix platform.

"All our machines are built using modules, so each customer application is made up of a different combination of technologies that require their own unique HMI programing and testing," said Gunter Beurs, software engineer at CPS. "The FactoryTalk Optix software allows us to reuse software modules and add-on instructions multiple times, which helps us shorten overall development lead times. We also gain an automation solution that is widely accepted in the North American market."

Carlo Geers, product sales specialist at Routeco Netherlands B.V., added: "As soon as you power on the HMI, it detects the modules in the programmable logic controller and generates the HMI application; in fact, 80% of the program is generated during start up. Case Packing Systems gave the FactoryTalk Optix software a real workout, pushing it to new levels of performance thanks to support from the ASEM team in Italy."

Not only is CPS seeing quicker development and faster launch possibilities, but its machines are smarter, have more features and are generating significantly more operational data compared to the earlier solution. In addition to all these digitally driven enhancements, end-user operators also benefit from a clearer and more-intuitive HMI interface.

"With the PLC code developed according to ISA-88 and by making use of FactoryTalk Optix, we delivered CPS a software solution which is essentially future-proof," said Gerrit Huijbers, senior project engineer, software, VerAutomation.

