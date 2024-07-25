CARLSBERG AND BROOKLYN BREWERY LAUNCH FIRST EVER LAGER WHERE ALL BARLEY IS REPLACED WITH DROUGHT-RESISTANT FONIO GRAIN

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsberg has created a brand new beer, using drought resistant fonio crops, in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery.

The Fonio beer is created using Carlsberg yeast and fonio grains, without the use of any bittering hops or barley, demonstrating what can be achieved when new brewing techniques and ingredients meet curiosity, a mindset that has been at the forefront of everything Carlsberg has done since it opened the brewery doors in 1847.

To launch it's new 100% Fonio Lager, Carlsberg has teamed up with Michelin-starred restaurant Chishuru to launch a limited-time tasting menu. The dining experience marks the launch of Carlsberg’s new lager made using the drought-resistant grain, in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery

The new Fonio beer was brewed in collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery as part of its 'Brewing for Impact' campaign. The campaign was launched by Brooklyn Brewmaster, Garrett Oliver, to celebrate 30 years with the Brewery. Its aim is to spotlight the ancient West African grain and its untapped brewing potential and ability to drive positive change in the industry.

The resulting limited-edition lager, brewed in the Carlsberg Research Laboratory, is clean, with soft aromas of apricots, white peaches, and melon with an underlying sweetness and lingering bitterness giving a vibrant and delicate finish.

The unique Fonio bottle design was created by Kevin Bongang, a commercial muralist, designer and painter who was born in Cameroon, West Africa, with each of the bottles of Fonio beer having a unique section of the artwork included on the iconic Carlsberg hop leaf.

Zoran Gojkovic, Director of Brewing Science & Technology, Carlsberg said, "Carlsberg is constantly working to invigorate curiosity and I firmly believe that all progress in the world starts with a spark of curiosity. When Garrett Oliver, Brewmaster at Brooklyn Brewery, approached me to discuss what we could create with fonio, the first thing I thought was why has no one made a beer that is completely fonio? Pairing this innovative brew with such a unique menu, created by an incredible chef, demonstrates the potential of this grain. Not only for the beer industry, but beyond."

To launch the new brew, Carlsberg has teamed up with Michelin starred chef, Adejoké Bakare of London's Chishuru restaurant to create a unique five course tasting menu, showcasing the lager's impressive pairing capabilities whilst paying homage to fonio's West African roots.

Carlsberg's Fonio beer will be available in limited quantities from the Home of Carlsberg in Copenhagen from August.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469083/Carlsberg.jpg