CARLSBERG CELEBRATES RETURN TO UEFA NATIONAL TEAM COMPETITIONS, SIGNING NEW LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP

Carlsberg has signed a new multi-year partnership deal with UEFA to become the Official Beer of UEFA National Team Football

The first competition of the sponsorship kicks off with the return of the European Qualifiers in March 2025

As part of the sponsorship, Carlsberg will benefit from exclusive pouring rights at UEFA EURO 2028™, UEFA Women's EURO 2029 , UEFA Futsal EURO™ and UEFA Nations League Finals™

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsberg and UEFA have today announced a long-term partnership deal making Carlsberg the Official Beer of UEFA National Team Football. This includes UEFA EURO 2028™ and UEFA Women's EURO 2029, UEFA Nations League Finals™ and UEFA Women's Nations League, Men's & Women's European Qualifiers and UEFA Futsal EURO™.

Aleksander Čeferin and Jacob Aarup-Anderson stand side-by-side as Carlsberg announces a new partnership deal with UEFA to become the Official Beer of UEFA National Team Football.

Kicking off with the return of the European Qualifiers, the first competition of the sponsorship in March 2025, the deal marks the return of Carlsberg to the topflight of European national team football, following its previous long-standing partnership with UEFA which lasted for more than two decades from 1988 to 2016.

It represents a continuation of the Danish brewer's long-standing commitment to the world of sport, made evident through their 33-year partnership with Liverpool Football Club. During its time as a loyal partner, LFC and Carlsberg continue to work side by side to deliver impactful and meaningful campaigns that celebrate the club's illustrious history and, most importantly, give more access to the best of football for its fans.

As part of the sponsorship, Carlsberg will benefit from exclusive pouring rights at UEFA EURO 2028™, UEFA Women's EURO 2029, UEFA Futsal EURO™ and UEFA Nations League Finals™, as well as being featured on perimeter boards and media interview backdrops more widely across other UEFA National Team Competitions.

Carlsberg, the Official Beer of UEFA National Team Football, will also continue to offer football fans access to unique experiences over the course of the partnership.

The list of competitions involved in the deal includes:

UEFA EURO 2028™

UEFA Women's EURO 2029

UEFA Nations League Finals™ 2025, 2027, 2029

UEFA Women's Nations League 2025-2030

Men's European Qualifiers 2025-2029

Women's European Qualifiers 2028, 2029

UEFA Futsal EURO™ 2026, 2030

Speaking about the partnership, Lynsey Woods, Global Brand Director at Carlsberg, said: "It's a privilege for us to be the Official Beer of UEFA National Team Football. At Carlsberg we love giving people access to the very best experiences, and this partnership is a brilliant opportunity for Carlsberg to provide fans with access to the very best of football.

"Carlsberg and our wider portfolio of beers will offer fans unforgettable experiences. We are excited about the opportunities we can support on many levels, ranging from women's football, the fan experience, memorable match day moments to name but a few. Carlsberg and football make a great team.

"The sport has grown exponentially in the years since we first sponsored UEFA EURO 1988 and there's never been so many eyes on football, particularly at the international level. With such an exciting lineup of competitions on the horizon, we can't wait to continue investing in this journey for both women's and men's football."

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin commented: "Carlsberg and UEFA have been partners dating back to UEFA EURO 1988, and we're excited to kick off this next chapter together. With an incredible lineup of European national team competitions ahead, we look forward to bringing the game closer to fans and making every moment even more special."

About Carlsberg Group:

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37,000 employees, and with a presence in more than 150 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society. For further information, visit carlsberggroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640401/Carlsberg.jpg

Contact: H&G switchboard +44 (0)20 3588 9700