Care Begins Within Because Ingredients Matter: Lenzing's VEOCEL™ Champions Sustainable Innovation at IDEA25 and CIDPEX

VEOCEL™ highlighted its innovative, environmentally responsible fibers for hygiene and personal care single-use products at CIDPEX and IDEA25

With VEOCEL™ Lyocell, Lenzing invites partners to unleash possibilities in single-use – not only meeting today's needs but also shaping solutions for a better future together.

LENZING, Austria, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At two of the industry's most influential events, CIDPEX in Wuhan, China, and IDEA25 in Miami, Florida, Lenzing's flagship specialty nonwovens brand, VEOCEL™, took center stage, reinforcing its position as a leader in environmental-responsible fibers for developing single-use personal care products. With a bold message that 'Care begins within', VEOCEL™ invited industry stakeholders to reimagine the future of hygiene and personal care products through the lens of ingredient transparency and cellulosic innovation.

CEO of Lenzing Group, Rohit Aggarwal, at the VEOCEL™ booth at IDEA25 in Miami

Unleash Possibilities with VEOCEL™ Lyocell

At both events, VEOCEL™ demonstrated how its Lyocell fibers, derived from sustainably managed wood sources[1], a renewable raw material, can unlock new potential for manufacturers looking to shift away from fossil-based synthetics. Biodegradable[2] and produced through a closed-loop, resource-efficient process with low environmental impact, and low emissions to air and water[3], VEOCEL™ Lyocell represents a powerful cellulosic solution for a wide range of single-use applications.

By offering wood-based VEOCEL™ Lyocell as the trusted fiber solution for brands, VEOCEL™ collaborates with partners who aim to develop high-performing, environmentally responsible products with a focus on sustainability.

"We believe true care begins within, from the ingredients we use to the impact we have on the planet," said Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing Group. "By showcasing our VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers at CIDPEX and IDEA25, we demonstrate how sustainable innovation, ingredient transparency, and strategic partnerships can drive a new era of responsible single-use products. Together with our partners, we're helping brands meet consumer demand for sustainable, high-performing solutions that align with their values."

Care Begins Within: Ingredients That Align with Consumer Values

"Consumers today are more informed and intentional, they want to know what's in the products they use and how those products are made," said Miray Acar, Head of Global Marketing & Branding, Lenzing Group. "As a fiber brand at the beginning of the value chain, VEOCEL™ understands that true care begins within. At VEOCEL™, we see this as an opportunity to lead with transparency and fiber innovation. In hygiene and personal care, ingredients matter more than ever, and we're proud to offer a cellulosic solution that empowers brands to make responsible choices that resonate with their customers."

At CIDPEX, VEOCEL™ also celebrated the formation of the 'Circle of Trust' Alliance with strategic partners Nbond, Kingsafe, Baoren, and Jianghua. This collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to advancing responsible nonwoven products. Lenzing's Fiber Identification System ensures traceability and ingredient integrity, so that 'Circle of Trust' brands, and consumers alike, can trust that the materials in their single-use beauty and hygiene products are clean, certified, and environmentally sound.

Explore how VEOCEL™ Lyocell can help your brand unleash possibilities at www.veocel.com.

[1] Please refer to Lenzing Wood & Pulp Policy (lenzing.com). [2] A range of LENZING™ Lyocell and Viscose fibers for nonwoven applications are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA to be biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine conditions and compostable under home and industrial conditions. [3] These results were calculated using the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI) tools provided by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. The Higg MSI tools assess impacts of materials from cradle-to-gate for a finished material (e.g. to the point at which the materials are ready to be assembled into a product). However, this figure only shows impacts from cradle to fiber production gate. VEOCEL™ branded fibers' LCA results are represented by TENCEL™/ECOVERO™ data based on Higg MSI database v3.7 (December, 2023).

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.

The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.

Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024

Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816

