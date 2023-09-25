CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market to Observe Stunning Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies - Cartesian, Arcellx, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CARsgen, Poseida, Juno, CRISPR, bluebird bio

The relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma market landscape is undergoing a radical transformation with the recent FDA approvals of two CAR-Ts which is opening up new avenues for companies developing later lines of therapy. Several key players are racing to bring their candidates to the market, and we estimate that a few CAR-Ts will join the fray by 2025. Some of the frontrunners in this space are Arcellx, Novartis, CARsgen Therapeutics, and others, who are harnessing the power of CAR-Ts for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Key Takeaways from the CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the total market size of CAR-T in the United States for multiple myeloma was estimated to be nearly USD 400 million in 2022, which is expected to show positive growth by 2032.

for multiple myeloma was estimated to be nearly in 2022, which is expected to show positive growth by 2032. According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were around 47,000 frontline transplant-ineligible patients and 17,000 transplant-eligible patients of multiple myeloma patients in the 7MM in 2022.

frontline transplant-ineligible patients and transplant-eligible patients of multiple myeloma patients in the 7MM in 2022. Leading CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma companies such as Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences, Luminary Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Gadeta, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others are developing novel CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma that can be available in the CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma that can be available in the CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market in the coming years. Some key CAR T-cell therapies for multiple myeloma treatment include Descartes-11, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1, CC-95266, Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A), CTX120, CC-98633, bb21217, UCARTCS1A, CB-011, LMY-920, CYAD-211, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, TEG002, CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), and others.

Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is the second most common hematological malignancy in the world, with a median age of onset of 60 years. This incurable cancer is caused by an overabundance of terminally differentiated monoclonal plasma cells (PC) in the bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is a malignant illness defined by the uncontrolled proliferation of clonal plasma cells, which causes a variety of problems that eventually lead to organ malfunction and death. A recent modification in the pathophysiology of myeloma has resulted in significant advancements in the management of people with multiple myeloma. The formation of multidrug resistance (MDR), a process in which cancer cells resist different structurally and functionally unrelated medications following exposure to a single chemotherapeutic agent, is a key factor in treatment failure resulting in clinical relapse.

CAR-T Cell Therapy Overview

CAR-T cell therapy is a sort of cancer immunotherapy treatment that employs immune cells called T cells that have been genetically engineered in a lab to better locate and destroy cancer cells. CAR-T therapy can be particularly effective against certain types of cancer, even when other treatments are ineffective. Currently, the FDA has approved two CAR-T therapies to treat Multiple Myeloma: ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel).

CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Segmentation

The CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Multiple Myeloma

Total Symptomatic Cases of Multiple Myeloma

Gender-Specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma

Age-Specific Cases of Multiple Myeloma

Transplant-Eligible Cases of Multiple Myeloma

Treated Patient Pool Across all Lines of Therapies

CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

The multiple myeloma treatment is determined by the patient's symptoms as well as his or her overall health. Doctors frequently collaborate with patients to develop the optimal treatment approach. The therapy aims are to remove myeloma cells, restrict tumor growth, relieve pain, and enable patients to live an active life. While there is no cure for multiple myeloma, it can be successfully controlled in many individuals for many years. Treatment for persons with symptomatic myeloma includes both disease-controlling medication and supportive care to promote quality of life, such as symptom relief and proper nutrition. Multiple myeloma is commonly treated with a combination of three drugs, known as triplet therapy. A targeted therapy, an immunomodulator, and a corticosteroid are frequently used. With the FDA's approval of two CAR-Ts (CARVYKTI and ABECMA), the therapeutic choices for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma have recently expanded dramatically, creating new opportunities for companies to develop treatments for later lines of treatment.

CARVYKTI (Janssen) is a genetically engineered autologous T-cell immunotherapy that reprogrammes a patient's T cells with a transgene expressing a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that recognizes and destroys cells that express BCMA. The company plans to submit a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in May 2023, based on the CARTITUDE-4 study results, seeking approval of CARVYKTI for the earlier treatment of patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma.

ABECMA (ide-cel) is a genetically modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy co-developed and co-marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Bluebird bio for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies. Bristol Myers Squibb, the maker of ABECMA, stopped its UK medicinal approval intentions in 2020 due to a variety of circumstances, including the impact of the pandemic on clinical trial delivery.

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2023 Key Updates

Johnson & Johnson's CARVYKTI emerges as a potential Standard of Care for Lenalidomide-Refractory Myeloma following the first relapse.

emerges as a potential Standard of Care for Lenalidomide-Refractory Myeloma following the first relapse. Updated Phase I study results of PHE885 , a T-Charge manufactured BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy, for patients with Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

, a T-Charge manufactured BCMA-directed CAR-T cell therapy, for patients with Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. CARTITUDE-1 final results: Phase Ib/II study of ciltacabtagene autoleucel in heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Key CAR T-cell Therapies for Multiple Myeloma and Companies

Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

CART-ddBCMA: Arcellx

PHE885: Novartis

Orvacabtagene Autoleucel: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053): CARsgen Therapeutics

P-BCMA-ALLO1: Poseida Therapeutics

CC-95266: Juno Therapeutics

Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

CTX120: CRISPR Therapeutics

CC-98633: Juno Therapeutics

bb21217: bluebird bio

UCARTCS1A: Cellectis SA

CB-011: Caribou Biosciences

LMY-920: Luminary Therapeutics

CYAD-211: Celyad Oncology

ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat: Allogene Therapeutics

TEG002: Gadeta

CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D): Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics

Multiple myeloma is a clonal plasma cell proliferative condition that is distinguished by an aberrant rise of monoclonal immunoglobulins. Excessive creation of these plasma cells, if unchecked, can eventually cause specific end-organ damage. This is most common when at least one of the following clinical symptoms is present: hypercalcemia, renal failure, anemia, or bone pain with lytic lesions. Because there is no precise cure, most patients relapse at some point. Adding to the concern about myeloma, some individuals do not respond to medication, becoming refractory and so known as relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is commonly treated with a combination of three drugs, known as triplet therapy. A targeted therapy, an immunomodulator, and a corticosteroid are frequently used.

With the recent FDA approvals of two CAR-Ts, the landscape of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is undergoing a profound upheaval, giving up new avenues for businesses to develop subsequent lines of therapy. Several significant competitors are rushing to bring their candidates to market, and we expect only a few CAR-Ts to join the race by 2025. Arcellx, Novartis, CARsgen Therapeutics, and others are among the companies harnessing the power of CAR-Ts for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Two CAR-T therapies have been approved to treat multiple myeloma. Although CAR-T treatments have shown great efficacy, they are not without risks, such as CRS. Cost, convenience, and manufacturing turnaround time may initially prohibit CAR-T from becoming widely adopted, although corporations may lessen side effects and accelerate manufacturing time over time.

As per DelveInsight analysis, In the 4L+ scenario, approved CAR-Ts (ABECMA and CARVYKTI) generated about USD 500 million in the 7MM in 2022, and this figure is expected to climb as other emergent CAR-Ts are approved during the forecast period. In addition, among the emerging therapies in 4L+, CARsgen Therapeutics' zevorcabtagene autoleucel is expected to garner the highest market share in 2032 accounting for nearly USD 200 million.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Size in 2022 (US) USD 400 Million Key CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Companies Cartesian Therapeutics, Arcellx, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CARsgen Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, CRISPR Therapeutics, bluebird bio, Cellectis SA, Caribou Biosciences, Luminary Therapeutics, Celyad Oncology, Allogene Therapeutics, Gadeta, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, and others Key CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Therapies Descartes-11, CART-ddBCMA, PHE885, Orvacabtagene Autoleucel, Zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel or CT053), P-BCMA-ALLO1, CC-95266, Fully human BCMA chimeric antigen receptor autologous T-cell injection (CT103A), CTX120, CC-98633, bb21217, UCARTCS1A, CB-011, LMY-920, CYAD-211, ALLO-715 ± Nirogacestat, TEG002, CAR-T (CAR-GPRC5D), and others

Scope of the CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies

CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma current marketed and emerging therapies CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Key Insights 2. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report Introduction 3. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance 4. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Treatment and Management 7. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Marketed Drugs 10. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis 12. CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

