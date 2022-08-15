Cancer Diagnostics Market Size Worth $249.6 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global cancer diagnostics market is anticipated to reach USD 249.6 billion by 2026, expanding at a 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the demand for cancer diagnostics screening tools and techniques globally are the rising prevalence of oncologic cases, ongoing technological advancements in diagnostics, and the growing demand for efficient screening tests. Additionally, the expansion of government programs and other private organizations to raise awareness about early cancer detection and prevention is anticipated to fuel the market's growth in the upcoming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Rapid adoption of technology and escalating need for early diagnosis is augmenting the growth of imaging systems. Thus, the segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR at 8.0% during the forecast period.

The breast cancer segment accounted for the largest share based on application due to high incidence rate of breast cancer triggering the need for its early diagnosis.

In 2018, North America dominated the global space with the largest revenue share of 42.0%. Focused research efforts in oncology for development of early tumor detection tools, coupled with grants from government healthcare agencies, are contributing to a strong medical ecosystem to fight cancer in this region.

dominated the global space with the largest revenue share of 42.0%. Focused research efforts in oncology for development of early tumor detection tools, coupled with grants from government healthcare agencies, are contributing to a strong medical ecosystem to fight cancer in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory framework and growing patient pool in India , China , and Japan due to support in diagnostic process at comparatively lower prices are some of the factors boosting the market growth in this region.

is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Favorable regulatory framework and growing patient pool in , , and due to support in diagnostic process at comparatively lower prices are some of the factors boosting the market growth in this region. Major players competing in this market include GE Healthcare; Abbott; Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Siemens Healthcare GmbH. Other prominent players include but are not limited to Becton Dickinson & Company; Illumina, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and Hologic, Inc.

Read 240 page full market research report, "Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Laboratory Tests, Genetic Tests, Imaging, Endoscopy), By Application (Breast, Lung, Liver, Cervical), by Product, Technology, End-user, by Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026", published by Grand View Research.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

The cancer diagnostics industry is expected to grow during the projection period owing to the rising rates and prevalence of several forms of cancer, including breast and lung cancer. Additionally, the cancer diagnostics sector is likely to benefit from a spike in technological advancements that will aid in improved imaging of malignant cells, improvements in equipment to identify cancer, and an increase in the outcome's efficiency.

Moreover, the increase in the number of diagnostic laboratories in developed nations is expected to contribute to market growth in the near future. In addition, there will be opportunities for development due to the sharp increase in emphasis on health and safety laws and the explosion in the popularity of yoga and other health-related practices. However, the enormous cost associated with the diagnostic imaging system may hinder the market expansion during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

Development of biopsy platforms for companion animal cancers

For manufacturers in the global cancer diagnostics market, the development of biopsy platforms for companion animal malignancies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities. For instance, the veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical business Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. announced in January 2020 that the development and production of their reference lab cancer liquid biopsy platform for canine malignancies had been completed.

Increasing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning

The use of AI in cancer early detection is expected to contribute to market expansion. For instance, Freenome, a U.S.-based AI genomics start-up, is working to create blood tests that employ AI to identify the body's early cancer warning symptoms. On February 3, 2021, the corporation published preliminary research and development data for applying machine learning to identify colorectal cancer in its earliest stages.

Role of Key Players

Key players are emphasizing implementing partnership initiatives to increase their market share. For instance, in February 2020, the National Cancer Center (NCC) and Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Chugai Pharmaceutical, Ltd. collaborated to use FoundationOneLiquid, a liquid biopsy test created in-house by Foundation Medicine, in the third stage of SCRUM-Japan, a cancer genomic screening consortium in Japan. Furthermore, major market participants are also concentrating on implementing M&A strategies to extend their product offerings. For instance, Quest Diagnostics bought Blueprint Genetics in January 2020 to increase the spectrum of its product offerings for genetic and rare disorders.

Cancer Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cancer diagnostics market on the basis of type, application, product, technology, end-user and region:

Cancer Diagnostics Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Laboratory Tests

Genetic Tests

Imaging

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Others (barium enema)

Cancer Diagnostics Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Skin Cancer

Blood Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Consumables

Antibodies

Kits & Reagents

Probes

Others

Instruments

Pathology-based Instruments

Imaging Instruments

Biopsy Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

IVD Testing

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Microarrays

Flow Cytometry

Immunoassays

Other IVD Testing Technologies

Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Mammography

Ultrasound

Biopsy Technique

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Cancer Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



Italy



France

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Columbia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

