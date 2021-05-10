Canada Could Become Ground Zero Of A New Gold Rush

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the type of story that investors only dream about. It all began about a year ago after a monster gold discovery was made…..and then a savvy junior mining company scooped up the adjoining land plus one of the largest past-producing mines in Quebec's history, looking for a repeat discovery. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD), Newmont (NYSE: NEM), Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY), Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL).

But when this junior mining company started drilling, the results were bigger than some anticipated.

It now appears that they have drilled into what could be the mother lode that other companies have been looking for in this area for the last 80 years.

Amex Exploration set the stage with a massive high-grade gold discovery in the world-renowned, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada – home to some of the largest mining companies on the planet.

The attraction to this area came from the past-producing Normetal Mine from which ~10.1 Million tonnes of 2.15% Copper, 5.12% Zinc, 0.549g/t Gold and 45.25 g/t Silver were historically produced.

This massive mine was a huge attraction. As the old saying goes in the mining game, "mother nature doesn't like orphans. Where there is a discovery there may be brothers nearby!"

Amex decided to focus on their Perron Property, which lies due West of this huge past producing mine.

Fast forward a bit, and voila! Amex hit a massive discovery so big that they were the best performing stock on the TSX Exchange in 2019 and among the top 50 best companies on the OTCQX in 2020. (By the way, if you haven't heard of it, then you missed the up to 7,000% return on that one.)

As that discovery was busy stunning investors, the team at Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ( STE.V ; STRPF ) jumped at the chance to get into this area. They managed to strategically acquire all the land adjacent to Amex's big discovery and also went one step further and acquired the past producing Normetal mine. We think this was a huge feat for a newly formed exploration company.

And the timing may be perfect.

They then commenced what's reported as a fully funded 20,000-meter drill campaign in early February of this year.

They announced that after three weeks of drilling, the drilling was going so well that they brought on a second drill rig a month later – a prime indication of success – and they are reported to have now ordered a 3rd drill rig to the property. On May 3rd, the maiden drill results were released, and they have grabbed the attention of the industry .

While Starr Peak always knew that their drill targets might be very good, what they probably didn't expect to hit was something better than just gold. What they discovered is evidence of a VMS deposit with rock containing multiple base metals, including zinc, copper, silver and gold.

And it looks like it's everywhere. In fact, the company has reported on 12 drill holes to date, and apparently they have not missed on any one of them (a good sign in this industry).

Some VMS deposits are included in the richest in the world. VMS stands for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide, and these deposits are rich in base metals such as copper, zinc, silver, gold and other minerals. They are considered by some to be the holy grail of the mineral world.

There have been very few new VMS-style deposits discovered over the past decade … Until Starr Peak came along.

The first batch of drill results that Starr Peak just showed off this past week had highlights of 20.94% Zinc, 0.43% Copper, 39,58 g/t Silver and 0.21 g/t Gold over an intercept of over 12.1 meters. And this might just be the start.

Nothing seems to attract the big miners to a junior discovery like a VMS deposit in these current markets because the rock can be so rich and valuable, also making it a play not dependent solely on gold.

Prices of some of these base metals have skyrocketed and are set to hit even new highs as the demand for these metals seems to keep climbing.

With the world on the edge of a copper shortage as demand soars, combined with a global economic reopening, Bank of America sees prices for the metal jumping to $13,000 a metric ton in the coming months, from just over $9,000 today.

Zinc has also reached a multi-year high this month, feeding off this extremely bullish sentiment….Silver prices are also breaking out….and they may be about to take gold with them.

That puts Starr Peak in the middle of what could be a potential metals bonanza when at the start, all they were looking for was gold. In fact, a simple gold discovery might have been headlining news in itself for this ambitious junior but this VMS discovery they have made instead may already be getting the attention of some major players.

There was also one more major reason for confidence for the Starr Peak shareholders. One week before the discovery was announced, the Chairman and Founder of Amex Exploration was appointed as Starr Peak's Chief Technical Advisor, making him the head geologist for this exciting junior. With his world-class reputation on the line and a significant Amex discovery already under his belt, we don't think he would risk his title on anything less than a pretty sure thing.

Over the past three years, Amex has grown from a small junior gold company to now a major gold name with a market cap of approximately $300 million. Investors have seen monstrous returns of up to 7,000%.

Amex also appears to have a never-ending drill program going on and about $30 million in the bank to get them there. Analysts are calling for this market cap to potentially push $1 billion as they continue to drill.

Just next door, we think Starr Peak has progressed well over the past year. It also started with a small market cap and attracted a couple of directors from Amex in its infancy.

The upside potential of a VMS deposit is significant, and our belief is that Starr Peak may have found what people have been searching for the past 80 years. This could make it another Amex and then some--very quickly.

Majors Are Looking To Win Big In 2021 Too



The world's third-richest person, and one of the most well-known investors who has been against investing in gold for years, has changed his stance. In a recent announcement from Berkshire Hathaway to buy $564 million worth of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) shares at a time when gold was soaring, is a strong indication that he may be changing his mind about the precious metal. This change in attitude towards gold by Buffett could affect how many other investors view it as an investment opportunity. Buffett's investment in Barrick and change in tune on the gold front shouldn't come as much of a surprise, however. As the future of the economy looks more-and-more uncertain, and the Federal Reserve continues to print money at a record rate, solid gold miners like Barrick have drawn a lot of attention for investors, especially considering the healthy 0.96% dividend per share that comes with the purchase

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) is the single biggest gold company in the world, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still have some room to run. The company has a solid balance sheet with little debt and it's still growing. It operates in 11 countries, including its flagship mine at Carlin, Nevada; and mines in Colorado, Ontario, Quebec, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Ghana and Argentina. As far as management goes Newmont doesn't have any weak spots. Its board includes veteran mining executives like Bob McAdam of Barrick Gold, Tom Albanese of Rio Tinto, Joe Jimenez of Dow Chemical Company and John Wiebe of Kinross Gold Corporation.

The big news for the company in 2019 was its acquisition of Goldcorp. Though it was controversial at the time, the $10 billion acquisition has paid off in a big way. As gold climbed to record highs thanks to investors piling into gold due to the COVID pandemic, Newmont has seen a boom in its share price.

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY), one of the world's top gold companies, has seen its share price hit especially hard this year. The company fell to a low of $3.99 in March before rebounding to its current price of $5.08, which is still far cry from January highs at $6.68 per share, according to Yahoo Finance data. Yamana had been on an upward trend until February when it announced that three mines were closing and more than 1 billion dollars would be cut from their budgets as part of ongoing austerity measures due to slumping prices for precious metals and weak demand for mining equipment across the industry.

Earlier in 2021, Yamana signed an agreement with industry giants Glencore and Goldcorp to develop and operate another Argentinian project, the Agua Rica. Initial analysis suggests the potential for a mine life in excess of 25 years at average annual production of approximately 236,000 tonnes (520 million pounds) of copper-equivalent metal, including the contributions of gold, molybdenum, and silver, for the first 10 years of operation.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC), one of the world's largest gold producers, is constantly looking to expand its operations and has found success in many regions. The company mines for gold across six continents, with operations in Brazil, Ghana, Mauritania, Russia and the United States. It also operates a joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti Limited that provides mining services at two sites in West Africa—one of which was recently awarded an environmental permit from the government of Guinea. This year alone Kinross plans to invest $1 billion into expansion projects throughout their global footprint as they continue to grow their business worldwide.

Following the trend of the gold market, Kinross posted positive fourth-quarter earnings but has been weighed down by the falling price of gold. The company's share price has dropped from $7.98 on the first trading day of the year to its current price of $7.70, after falling to a low of $6.19 in early March. Because smaller miners benefit big on even the smallest moves in gold prices, if the price of the precious metal does see an uptick in the coming months, Kinross will likely be one of the biggest benefactors.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) is another one of Canada's tried and true gold miners. Though not quite as large as Barrick or Newmont, Kirkland is no stranger to striking headline grabbing deals in the industry. In fact, just recently, Kirkland and Newmont signed a $75 million exploration deal that could wind up being a game-changer for the industry. The two companies have agreed to split the cost 50/50 over five years with each company investing $15 million every year into joint projects between both companies for exploration purposes only - at this point it seems like a win.

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. We have not been compensated by Starr Peak but may in the future be compensated to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing for TSXV:STE.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of Starr Peak and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

