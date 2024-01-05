Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK Unlocks Great Potential of mmWave Radar Indoor Sensing

SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, mmWave radar technology is rapidly gaining traction as the preferred option for indoor human detection applications. It is empowering many aspects of smart life, owing to its remarkable advantages, including strong privacy protection, contactless sensing, and precise detection capabilities, as well as its rich functions of vital sign monitoring, human tracking, posture recognition, etc.

To facilitate customers to utilize the Rhine mmWave radar SoCs to expand the market of indoor mmWave radar applications such as smart home, elderly care, and smart office, the Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK based on Rhine SoCs has been released. This SDK uses the Rhine SDK architecture and integrates an indoor human detection module. Thanks to the radar signal processing baseband integrated in Rhine SoCs and Calterah's proprietary indoor radar signal processing algorithms, the indoor human detection module can yield rich and high-quality point clouds with powerful sensing. These point clouds feature strong cohesion for upper-level applications to better differentiate human targets, as well as the ability to depict postures and body movements, facilitating upper-level applications to achieve more advanced indoor radar functions, including fall detection and gesture recognition.

With the Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK, customers can utilize Rhine mmWave radar SoCs to develop competitive indoor radar products for diverse application scenarios:

Smart Hotel : For hotel scenarios, the Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK can provide point cloud data to help customers use Rhine SoCs to enable human presence detection, people counting, and human positioning. This technology can empower hotels to achieve precise energy conservation, intelligent management, and intelligent security systems, delivering a smarter and more secure guest experience.

: For hotel scenarios, the Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK can provide point cloud data to help customers use Rhine SoCs to enable human presence detection, people counting, and human positioning. This technology can empower hotels to achieve precise energy conservation, intelligent management, and intelligent security systems, delivering a smarter and more secure guest experience. Smart Office : In office scenarios, users can combine the human sensing capability of Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK with other smart devices, to enable functionalities such as intelligent lighting control, auto power-on/off and smart air direction control of air conditioning, etc. Such intelligent systems can help achieve efficient energy management, assisting enterprises to save energy, reduce costs and carbon emissions, and improve efficiency.

: In office scenarios, users can combine the human sensing capability of Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK with other smart devices, to enable functionalities such as intelligent lighting control, auto power-on/off and smart air direction control of air conditioning, etc. Such intelligent systems can help achieve efficient energy management, assisting enterprises to save energy, reduce costs and carbon emissions, and improve efficiency. Elderly Care: For home- and community-based elderly care, using the point cloud data output by the Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK, mmWave radar devices based on Rhine SoCs can provide real-time depiction of human postures and movements, enabling fall detection and helping to ensure the health and safety of the elderly.

With the newly released Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK, Calterah stands ready to work with customers to expand the market of indoor mmWave radar applications. Going forward, Calterah will continue to use more leading-edge mmWave radar technologies to empower smart life, living its mission to "Make Millimeter-Wave Serve Everyone".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311013/Figure1_Calterah.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311015/Video1.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311014/Video2.mp4