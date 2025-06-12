From mmWave Sensing to UWB Connectivity, Calterah Embarks on a New Journey for Future Mobility

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Calterah Day 2025 on June 6, Calterah revealed groundbreaking advancements in its mmWave radar chips across three major markets: imaging radar, ADAS radar, and emerging short-range radar and launched the world's first IEEE 802.15.4ab-compliant ultra-wideband (UWB) SoC series—Dubhe.

"Intelligence without safety is meaningless," emphasized Dr. Jiashu Chen, Calterah's Founder and CEO. Calterah has been advancing mmWave radar chips and solutions to elevate automotive active safety.

Calterah's Andes Premium 8T8R (8-Transmitter 8-Receiver) Solution for imaging radar, enabled by two cascading Andes RoPTM chips, demonstrates enhanced range detection and stable weak target detection, boasting 350 m full-range height measurement with high accuracy.

With full signal processing capability, the Alps-Pro RoP™ SoC enabled ADAS radar solution doubles the pedestrian detection range and enhances point cloud performances compared to solutions based on the standard Alps-Pro SoC.

Calterah's latest CPD (Child Presence Detection) solution is enabled by Lancang-USRR AiP, the industry-first 6T6R radar SoC, achieving ultra-compact radar size and ultra-low power consumption. It can accurately distinguish between a baby and moving objects, markedly enhancing detection robustness and user experience.

Calterah's newly launched Dubhe, the world's first IEEE 802.15.4ab-compliant UWB SoC series with 2T4R radar capability, perfectly tackles challenges to existing digital key solutions. Under the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)-Assisted Multi-Millisecond (MMS) mode of IEEE 802.15.4ab, the Dubhe series supports a ranging distance of over 400 m, empowering long-range car finding. The SoC series also boasts improved penetration, capable of penetrating five cars in complex environments, ensuring stable non-line-of-sight (NLoS) positioning.

With strong radar capability, the Dubhe 2T4R chip (CAL1106AQ) can be reused for multiple radar functions, such as kick sensing, in-cabin presence detection, etc. Moreover, owing to the 22 nm process and low-power designs, the Dubhe series has transmitting power reduced by 32% and receiving power by 56%, enabling applications requiring long standby time.

Aside from automotive applications, the Dubhe series also empowers various consumer scenarios with its consumer-grade chips (CAL110xCW), for intelligent and seamless connectivity experiences.

From mmWave sensing to UWB connectivity, Calterah drives forward the next wave of chip innovations for intelligent and connected cars, making driving safer and smarter for everyone, everywhere.

https://www.calterah.com/en/company-news-detail/367

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2709377/image_5016645_7154715.jpg