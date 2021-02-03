Cabot Saint Lucia Reports Sales Success And Debuts New Oceanfront Offerings As Development Progresses

"The challenges of the past several months have made our vision for Cabot Saint Lucia more relevant than ever," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and Co-founder of Cabot. "Our goal is to create a beautiful place for families to enjoy amid the incredible natural surroundings of Saint Lucia. We're humbled by the overwhelming response to date and look forward to launching new real estate that meets the evolving needs of buyers today, including our first built product."

Families seeking multi-generational homes in easy-to-access locales with bountiful outdoor spaces have fueled sales at Cabot Saint Lucia. Phase One lots sold at an average price point of over $2.1 million, with buyers coming predominantly from the U.S. and Canada. Tours have taken place both virtually and on property in Saint Lucia, following government-mandated safety protocols. In the face of travel restrictions, many people have bought site unseen, a testament to the excitement for the development.

Phase Two real estate is now available for sale, including an exclusive offering of premium lots with endless views of the sparkling turquoise sea and highly anticipated, beautifully-crafted townhomes perched on one of the site's highest points. The landscape features tropical hillsides, sweeping meadows and coastal promontories along with striking elevation changes. Pricing for Phase Two ranges from $2 to $11 million.

The award-winning architect, Richard Hywel Evans of Studio RHE, is leading the design process. Design development of the residences includes planning for the possibilities of each day in paradise, from morning swims to family lunches and evenings under the stars. Sustainable materials have been carefully selected for a naturally modern design that enables the best of indoor-outdoor living so owners can seamlessly enjoy the idyllic Caribbean environment year-round.

Renowned golf course architects Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw have been meticulous in design efforts for their first Caribbean golf course as they progress construction of Cabot Point, which is set to open in 2022. The team has completed shaping of more than half of the golf course and driving range. Special attention has been placed on preserving the local habitat by replanting existing cacti and native grasses.

"I have never been more excited about Cabot Saint Lucia," said Bill Coore, Co-principal of Coore & Crenshaw. "Our primary goal is to ensure the playability and enjoyment aspects of the golf course complement the spectacular visuals of the site, where nine holes play along the ocean. Seeing the creative work, construction and design coming together has been a 'watershed moment' for me, moving from potential to reality."

Residents and guests will have exclusive access to world-class amenities and experiences curated specifically for the destination. Along with the show-stopping Coore & Crenshaw course, plans include boutique retail shops, multiple dining venues, comfort stations and a Cabot Spa. Outdoor activities will complete the experience with a full-service beach club, sports facility, including a state-of-the-art fitness center and tennis courts, and excursions with the Cabot Saint Lucia Explorers Team.

Saint Lucia is open to visitors from all countries and continues to be a model for its responsible approach to managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The country was among the first in the Caribbean to reopen in 2020 and has maintained balanced travel protocols in order to keep the local community safe while also supporting the tourism industry.

About Cabot Saint Lucia:

As the second resort from the acclaimed developers of Cabot Cape Breton, Cabot Saint Lucia will offer a brand-new golf club, boutique resort and residential community located on a spectacular 375-acre peninsula in Saint Lucia. The property will feature a magnificent Coore & Crenshaw-designed 18-hole golf course and a stunning collection of residences ranging from hillside townhomes to expansive single-family homes and customizable beachfront lots. Cabot Saint Lucia broke ground on phase one of development in the summer of 2019. The Cabot Point golf course is set to open in 2022. For more information, visit www.cabotsaintlucia.com.

About Cabot:

Cabot is the developer and operator of a diverse collection of residential, resort, golf club and master-planned communities. The portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, the Cabot Saint Lucia resort community in development on the northern tip of Saint Lucia and newly launched Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property, where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service. For more information, visit www.cabotlinks.com.

