Butyraldehyde Market worth $6.96 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Butyraldehyde Market by Product Type (N-Butyraldehyde, Isobutyraldehyde), Application (Chemical Intermediates, Rubber Accelerators, Synthetic Resins, Plasticizers, Other Applications), End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Medical, Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", butyraldehyde market is projected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2030 from USD 5.49 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The growth of the butyraldehyde market is driven by several key factors, particularly in developing economies such as those in the Asia-Pacific region, North America, and Europe. The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in these areas have significantly increased demand for butyraldehydes across various industries, including construction, automotive, and healthcare. Butyraldehyde, which encompasses two main types—n-butyraldehyde and isobutyraldehyde—plays a crucial role in industrial chemistry. N-butyraldehyde is more extensively utilized due to its broader range of applications, while isobutyraldehyde is gaining recognition for its specialized uses in niche chemical production. Both variants are essential ingredients in manufacturing products such as plasticizers, synthetic resins, and rubber processing agents. These materials are further applied across several critical sectors, including construction, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, packaging, and surface coatings, where attributes like durability, flexibility, and chemical resistance are paramount. The increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in construction and vehicle manufacturing is driving a notable rise in the adoption of butyraldehyde-derived compounds. As manufacturers seek efficient, high-performance solutions to address evolving industry demands, the applications of butyraldehyde continue to expand.

Isobutyraldehyde segment to register fast growth in terms of volume during forecast period

Isobutyraldehyde is projected to exhibit the highest growth rates during the forecast period, primarily due to its increasing application in specialized, high-value chemical sectors. Although produced in smaller quantities compared to n-butyraldehyde, the demand for isobutyraldehyde is rising steadily, particularly in manufacturing neopentyl glycol (NPG) and valeraldehyde. NPG is extensively utilized in durable coatings and resins, especially for automotive finishes, industrial paints, and construction materials, which are all experiencing robust global demand. Isobutyraldehyde is also a critical precursor in the production of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates, sectors that are gaining momentum as agriculture and healthcare continue to expand. The relatively low baseline production volume of isobutyraldehyde suggests that even modest increases in consumption can result in significant percentage growth. With the introduction of new production technologies and strategic investments, particularly in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, the market for isobutyraldehyde is rapidly expanding. This positions it as one of the most dynamic segments within the broader aldehyde market.

Chemical Intermediates to record fastest growth in terms of volume in butyraldehyde market during forecast period

The chemical intermediate segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by its critical role in a diverse range of downstream chemical processes and its significance across various end-use industries. As the global demand for products such as plasticizers, oxo-alcohols, acids, and amines continues to escalate, the necessity for reliable intermediates like butyraldehyde has become increasingly paramount. While these intermediates are not final products, they serve as essential building blocks in the production of synthetic resins, coatings, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and performance polymers. Key industries, including construction, automotive, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, heavily rely on these intermediates to enhance product quality, improve material performance, and comply with evolving environmental and safety standards.

Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly adopting integrated and localized chemical supply chains, which results in greater volumes of intermediate processing. As advancements in material science and sustainable chemistry progress, the demand for high-purity, efficient intermediates like butyraldehyde is projected to rise, driving sustained growth in this segment.

Medical segment to register fastest growth in terms of volume during forecast period

The medical end-use sector is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates derived from butyraldehyde. As healthcare systems expand globally, influenced by aging populations, rising rates of chronic illnesses, and enhanced access to medical infrastructure, there is a corresponding increase in the demand for advanced materials utilized in drug synthesis, medical devices, disinfectants, and diagnostic equipment.

Butyraldehyde is integral to the production of pharmaceutical-grade solvents, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) intermediates, and sterilization agents, all critical for upholding high standards of hygiene and efficacy in medical environments. Additionally, the growing emphasis on biocompatible materials and low-toxicity chemical formulations is accelerating the demand for high-purity chemical intermediates, such as butyraldehyde. Investments in pharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly in emerging markets, alongside the rise of biopharmaceuticals and personalized medicine, are further propelling this trend.

Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR both in terms of value during forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by robust industrial development, increasing manufacturing output, and heightened demand from domestic markets. Key players such as China, India, South Korea, and various Southeast Asian nations are experiencing rapid expansion across sectors, including construction, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, which highly utilize butyraldehyde and its derivatives.

Moreover, this region is emerging as a pivotal hub for the production of plasticizers, coatings, synthetic resins, and agricultural chemicals, where butyraldehyde is a fundamental component. Favorable government policies, substantial infrastructure investments, and targeted industrial initiatives are bolstering local chemical production. The availability of a skilled labor force and competitively priced raw materials further enhances the region's appeal to both global and regional manufacturers, thus driving the demand for butyraldehyde-based applications.

Key players

Prominent companies in this market include BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Eastman Chemical Company (US), KH Neochem Co., Ltd. (Japan), Perstorp (Sweden), OXEA GmbH (Germany), Grupa Azoty (Poland), LG Chem (South Korea), Aurochemicals (US) and others.

