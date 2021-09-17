Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Implantica AG - assets of EUR 117 million have been contributed to Implantica without monetary or share compensation

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, September 17, 2021, the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Implantica AG (publ) was held in Vaduz. The EGM resolved to adopt all of the board of directors' resolution proposals, unanimously with no single shareholder voting against the proposals in Implantica AG or Implantica MediSwiss AG. A summary of the resolutions adopted at the extraordinary general meeting is set out below.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the merger plan dated 17 August 2021 for the merger of Implantica MediSwiss AG as the transferring company into Implantica AG as the acquiring company. This transaction does not affect Implantica AG's shareholders.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to confirm the board of director's decision to accept a 51% contribution to the reserves without monetary or share compensation of MedicalTree Swiss AG from Implantica founder, Peter Forsell, which is valued at EUR 117 million by one of the big four auditors, and to perform a stock split in the class B shares. In line herewith, the EGM adopted the board's resolution to amend Article 4 para. 1 of the Articles of Association. This resolution was accepted unanimously with no single shareholder voting against the proposal. These transactions do not affect the Implantica AG shareholders' ownership and bring an additional EUR 117 million of assets in Implantica.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to set a record date not more than two weeks before the date of the general meeting of shareholders, which has been extended from the previous one week. The objective of this change is to provide the necessary time for the list of depositary receipt holders to be compiled by Euroclear, sent to the custodian and thereafter to the local independent proxy in time for the general meeting. In line herewith, the EGM adopted the board's resolution to amend Article 11 para. 3 of the Articles of Association.

The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting with information regarding each resolution proposal adopted at the EGM will be available at www.implantica.com.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

