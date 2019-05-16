Bulletin from Annual General Meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) on 16 May 2019

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual general meeting of SciBase Holding AB (publ) on 16 May 2019 in Stockholm the shareholders adopted the below resolutions.

Resolution regarding adoption of the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet as well as resolutions in respect of allocation of the company's result according to the adopted balance sheet and discharge from liability

The meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet included in the annual report.

The meeting resolved to allocate the profit for the year in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, i.e. SEK 135,443,035 was carried forward.

The meeting resolved to discharge the board members and managing director from liability for their management of the company's affairs during the preceding financial year.

Resolution regarding the remuneration for the board of directors and the auditor

The meeting resolved that remuneration for the Board of Directors and the auditor should be paid in accordance with the following:

A fee of SEK 200,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 150,000 to external members of the Board of Directors who are not employed by a larger shareholder in the Company.

shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to external members of the Board of Directors who are not employed by a larger shareholder in the Company. Fees to the Company's auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution on guidelines for determination of salary and other remuneration to senior management

The meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for determination of salary and other remuneration to senior management in accordance the board's proposal.

Resolution regarding members of the board of directors and auditor

For the time until the end of the next annual general meeting, the meeting resolved to elect Tord Lendau (re-election), Thomas Eklund (re-election), Diana Ferro (re-election) and Thomas Taapken (re-election) as ordinary members of the board of directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) (re-election) was elected as auditor with Magnus Lagerberg as responsible auditor for the time until the end of the next annual general meeting.

Resolution regarding appointment of nominating committee

The meeting resolved to adopt principles for the appointment the nominating committee for the annual general meeting 2020 in accordance with the nominating committee's proposal.

Resolution regarding authorization of the board of directors to issue new shares, issuance of warrants and/or convertibles

The meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to, during the time until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, decide upon issuances of new shares, issuance of warrants and/or convertibles. New issues of shares and issues of warrants and/or convertibles may occur with or without preferential rights for shareholders of the Company and may be made either in cash and/or by way of set-off or contribution in kind or otherwise on specific terms. The number of shares issued, or number of shares created in connection with exercise of warrants or conversion of convertibles, shall not exceed 1,661,810.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Colérus, CFO

Tel: +46 70 341 34 72

E-mail: michael.colerus@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:

Avanza

Tel: +46 409 421 20

Email: corp@avanza.se

The information herein is such that shall be announced in accordance with the rules applied by Nasdaq First North. The information was submitted for publication at 7:00 pm on May 16, 2019.

About Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world, accounting for nearly half of all cancers. It has been estimated that nearly half of all Americans who live to age 65 will develop skin cancer at least once. Malignant melanoma is the most fatal form of skin cancer causing the majority (75%) of deaths related to skin cancer. Worldwide, doctors diagnose about 230,000 new cases of melanoma yearly.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and a US FDA-approval (PMA). Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/bulletin-from-annual-general-meeting-of-scibase-holding-ab--publ--on-16-may-2019,c2815857

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE SciBase