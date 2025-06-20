Building Automation System Market worth $191.13 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The building automation system market was valued at USD 101.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 191.13 billion by 2030, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The most significant factor driving the growth of the building automation system (BAS) market is the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions in commercial and residential buildings. BAS technologies help reduce energy consumption by intelligently controlling HVAC, lighting, and other critical systems. BAS also supports compliance with stringent green building codes and sustainability goals that governments and regulatory bodies set. Moreover, the growing adoption of IoT and smart sensors enables real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, which enhances operational efficiency and reduces downtime.

By facility management system type, the lighting controls segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the lighting controls segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of the building automation system market. The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability drives growth. As buildings account for a significant share of global energy consumption, there is a rising demand for smart lighting systems that reduce energy usage through automation, occupancy sensing, and daylight harvesting. In addition, the expanding commercial real estate sector and the wave of smart building projects fuel the deployment of advanced lighting control infrastructure.

By Application, the commercial segment is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast year.

The commercial application segment is anticipated to secure the largest market share of the building automation system market during the forecast period. The growth of building automation systems (BAS) in the commercial sector is being driven by a convergence of technological, economic, and regulatory factors. A primary catalyst is the rising demand for energy efficiency, as commercial buildings account for a significant portion of global energy consumption. BAS enables intelligent control of HVAC and lighting systems, resulting in substantial cost savings. Increasing emphasis on sustainability and carbon emission reduction has led many companies to adopt green building certifications, often requiring advanced automation.

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the building automation system market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the total building automation system industry in 2030. The growth is attributed to the region's rising awareness of environmental impact and carbon footprint, compelling developers to integrate automated systems for optimized energy consumption. Increasing investment from domestic and international players in infrastructure projects contributes to technological upgrades and market expansion. Moreover, declining sensor and controller costs are making BAS more accessible to mid-sized buildings. As digital transformation deepens across industries, the demand for intelligent, interconnected building solutions continues to rise, positioning Asia Pacific as one of the fastest-growing markets for building automation systems.

Key Players

The key companies in the building automation system companies include Johnson Controls (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Carrier (US), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Legrand (France), Hubbell (US), ABB (Switzerland), and Trane Technologies plc (Ireland).

