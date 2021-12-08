Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global buccal drug delivery systems market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Buccal drug delivery systems have gained significant momentum since the last decade. Elimination of first-pass metabolism, quick absorption of the pH-sensitive drug, no interaction with stomach acid, quicker onset of action than any oral dose, minimal side effects, and reduced drug degradation are some of the factors fueling the market growth. Buccal drug delivery has gained large acceptance among geriatric patients and patients having difficulty swallowing.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The buccal tablets and lozenges type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its wider acceptance among patients

The smoking cessation application segment held the largest share in 2020. Buccal drug delivery is often the most preferred and effective formulation for treating patients with smoking or nicotine addiction

The hospital end-user segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to a large number of admissions of geriatric patients and abundant medication supplies

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to a large number of leading manufacturers and growing research in the region

Read 135 page market research report, "Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Buccal Tablets & Lozenges, Sublingual Films), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Leading players like Generex, NovaDel, Biodiversity Sciences International, and Transcept Pharmaceuticals are constantly developing critical drugs like insulin, heparin, morphine, long-lasting pain analgesics, and some anti cardiac drugs into rapid mists, mucoadhesive discs, and lozenges. Commercialization of this research would eventually lead to being a major life savior as it would ensure the faster onset of action and eliminate drug degradation. Despite the increased R&D activity among market players, asteep decline was observed in the sales and revenue gainsdue to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Except for covid medications, several other drug markets were majorly hit leading to the dip in the market for buccal drug delivery. However, it is expected to bounce back by 2022.

Grand View Research has segmented the global buccal drug delivery systems market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Sublingual Films



Buccal Tablets and Lozenges



Oral Sprays

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Pain Management



Smoking Cessation



Angina Pectoris



Others

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Centers



Others

Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Norway





Sweden





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Thailand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





Turkey





UAE

List of Key Players of Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals

Generex Biotechnology

Catalent

ARx LLC

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc.

Endo Pharmaceuticals plc

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.