Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Worth $5.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global buccal drug delivery systems market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. Buccal drug delivery systems have gained significant momentum since the last decade. Elimination of first-pass metabolism, quick absorption of the pH-sensitive drug, no interaction with stomach acid, quicker onset of action than any oral dose, minimal side effects, and reduced drug degradation are some of the factors fueling the market growth. Buccal drug delivery has gained large acceptance among geriatric patients and patients having difficulty swallowing.
Key Insights & Findings from the report:
- The buccal tablets and lozenges type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to its wider acceptance among patients
- The smoking cessation application segment held the largest share in 2020. Buccal drug delivery is often the most preferred and effective formulation for treating patients with smoking or nicotine addiction
- The hospital end-user segment captured the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to a large number of admissions of geriatric patients and abundant medication supplies
- North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 due to a large number of leading manufacturers and growing research in the region
Read 135 page market research report, "Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Buccal Tablets & Lozenges, Sublingual Films), By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
Leading players like Generex, NovaDel, Biodiversity Sciences International, and Transcept Pharmaceuticals are constantly developing critical drugs like insulin, heparin, morphine, long-lasting pain analgesics, and some anti cardiac drugs into rapid mists, mucoadhesive discs, and lozenges. Commercialization of this research would eventually lead to being a major life savior as it would ensure the faster onset of action and eliminate drug degradation. Despite the increased R&D activity among market players, asteep decline was observed in the sales and revenue gainsdue to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Except for covid medications, several other drug markets were majorly hit leading to the dip in the market for buccal drug delivery. However, it is expected to bounce back by 2022.
Grand View Research has segmented the global buccal drug delivery systems market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:
- Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Sublingual Films
- Buccal Tablets and Lozenges
- Oral Sprays
- Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Pain Management
- Smoking Cessation
- Angina Pectoris
- Others
- Buccal Drug Delivery Systems End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Centers
- Others
- Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Norway
- Sweden
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- UAE
List of Key Players of Buccal Drug Delivery Systems Market
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc.
- Indivior Pharmaceuticals
- Generex Biotechnology
- Catalent
- ARx LLC
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.
- Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc.
- Endo Pharmaceuticals plc
