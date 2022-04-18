BSV Blockchain Launches Its Online Study Platform on CSDN

Today, BSV blockchain officially launches a brand-new online study platform on CSDN and releases its first course, "Bitcoin Basics: Protocol and Design". The online study platform provides a range of professional teaching materials and high-quality learning resources. These enable both learners interested in blockchain technology and job-seekers in search of new career opportunities to learn blockchain-related knowledge efficiently and to obtain the relevant professional competence certificates.

This study platform comprises three major modules:

Courses: refer to 6 preliminary courses and 9 regular courses that cover a whole range of bitcoin theory, bitcoin development as well as bitcoin infrastructure, which are required by learners and developers.





Video Courses: refer to courses taught by seasoned blockchain lecturers on different topics to help learners gain an in-depth understanding of the key points studied in each course.





: refer to courses taught by seasoned blockchain lecturers on different topics to help learners gain an in-depth understanding of the key points studied in each course. BSV Wiki: contains a list of "Definitions of Terms and Phrases" which set forth the professional construction and interpretation of terms and basic concepts that feature regularly in the Bitcoin and blockchain realms.

The first preliminary course, "Bitcoin Basics: Protocol and Design", is now available online. This course briefly introduces the Bitcoin protocol and the operation of a Bitcoin system to help learners gain a basic understanding of how to store data in a Bitcoin network and how to pursue its sustainable development.

You are now welcome to log onto the website https:/ac.csdn.net/bsv to get enrolled and gain access to the learning page. Regular courses and other preliminary ones will also soon be launched online.

Commenting on the online study platform launched officially today by BSV blockchain, Lise Li, CEO of Keyi Tech and Head of BSV Blockchain China, said:

"Blockchain has been emerging swiftly as a new realm of technology and attracting more and more attention. However, many people have found it difficult to acquire blockchain knowledge in an efficient and systematic manner. We are truly honored to partner with CSDN, which has a customer base of more than 30 million developers in China, to jointly establish such a blockchain study platform and launch a blockchain engineer qualification programme to help learners, developers and professionals learn proper theories and skills efficiently, so that these pioneers may be able to find even better career opportunities in the following technological wave. Keyi Tech hopes to always play a leading role in providing blockchain-themed education and occupational training, and it is also willing to collaborate with more organizations to train up more professionals in this regard."

Also commenting on the announcement, Chen Yulong, CTO of CSDN (Changsha), said:

"A series of certification programmes offered by CSDN Competence Accreditation Center has been acknowledged by many enterprises, whilst the competence standards set by it have become the guiding principles enabling developers to learn and grow. This partnership between CSDN, BSV blockchain and Keyi Tech in launching the Blockchain Engineer Qualification Programme represents a milestone act of immense significance. Boasting a tremendously strong performance in its own right, the BSV blockchain is known to able to scale unbounded, offering greater data capacity and functionality, in addition to super low transaction fees. I believe that as an increasing number of developers keep learning and growing via this platform and obtain their certification, the blockchain industry will gradually embrace a shift from value migration to value creation."

About CSDN

Founded in 1999, CSDN (Chinese Software Developer Network) is a professional IT technology network in the Chinese language, dedicated to becoming a community for mutual communication and common growth for IT technology specialists. As of November 2020, CSDN has over 31 million registered members, ranked in 26th place on Alexa.com around the world, and has hosted more than 36 million technology-themed articles and amassed 20 million followers on its new media account. CSDN has struck up partnerships with over 1,000 business partners, including a whole galaxy of global leaders such as AWS, Baidu, Google, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft and Tencent.

About Shanghai Keyi Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Keyi Technology Co., Ltd. is a corporate consulting service provider dedicated to driving adoption and awareness of the BSV blockchain in China and focusing on disseminating cutting-edge technologies and application services. Keyi Tech is a member of both the Shanghai Blockchain Technology Association and the Taiwan International Blockchain Strategy Association. At present, the company is serving mainly leading players in the science and technology sectors in Europe and North America, and providing services such as consulting services, the planning and implementation of marketing campaigns, the building-up and maintenance of public communications and public relations, as well as technological education and training.

For inquiries concerning collaboration in relation to education, training and technological consultation, please send an email to lise@bsvblockchain.org.

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem that enterprises and governments want.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797493/BSV_CSDN.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797494/BSV_Blockchain_Engineer.jpg

