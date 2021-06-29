Brookfield Properties Streamlines European Portfolio Management with Yardi

Real estate group boosts European portfolio performance with cloud-based technology

LONDON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® today announces that Brookfield Properties, a leading developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets in Europe, has implemented Yardi as its real estate software platform.

The firm has adopted the award-winning Yardi® Voyager platform for end-to-end property management and accounting; Yardi® Investment Accounting, to enhance performance measurement, reporting and investment accounting; Yardi® Fixed Assets to track depreciation of asset values; Yardi® Procure to Pay, which includes Yardi® PayScan to streamline procurement.

Yardi's technology has replaced several legacy systems at Brookfield Properties. The platform has been able to deliver additional transparency and oversight and help streamline service charge operations for the firm's commercial, retail and industrial portfolio.

"We're excited to have transitioned our portfolio to the Voyager platform. We've been able to combine our property management and financial accounting processes by using one integrated platform, which has improved our efficiency and helped us scale the business further. Yardi's technology has enabled us to quickly and concisely report on the performance of our assets and investments and enable better-informed business decisions." said AJ Dawes, vice president of finance real estate at Brookfield Properties.

"We're delighted to partner with Brookfield Properties across Europe," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international at Yardi. "We are looking forward to working closely with the Brookfield team to facilitate operational efficiencies, increased reporting insights and differentiated services to tenants."

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets. Brookfield are active in nearly all real estate sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality and logistics, operating more than 675 properties and over 325 million square feet of real estate in gateway cities around the globe on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world. With a focus on sustainability, a commitment to excellence, and the drive for relentless innovation in the planning, development and management of buildings and their surroundings, Brookfield Properties is reimagining real estate from the ground up. For more information, visit brookfieldproperties.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk .

