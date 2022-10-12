Breast Pump Market Size Worth $5.20 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 8.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global breast pump market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. Improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, increasing global women's employment rates and the presence of favorable demographics are the key driving factors for the breast pump market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of product, closed system segment held the largest market share of 65.3% in 2021 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to its several benefits and high adoption, as compared to the open system.





In terms of technology, electric pumps segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to its flexibility and ease of use.





In terms of application, hospital grade segment held the largest market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of hospitals and rising healthcare expenditure.





North America is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period owing to the rising women's employment and large presence of key players operating in the market.

Breast Pump Market Growth & Trends

Moreover, the market has seen significant growth over the last few decades, owing to increasing product launches by key players, and rising R&D activities. For instance, in March 2021, the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced is the top brand of mothers and children care goods recommended by pregnant women and mothers in the U. S. It features Natural Action technology, a powerful combination of suction and nipple stimulation that simulates the distinctive wave-like tongue motion that occurs when the baby sucks. This technology initiates the milk flow faster than previous models, enabling moms to express their milk more effectively.

Similarly, in October 2021, Willow also launched its Perfect Pumping Bra, developed by The Dairy Fairy. Willow pump bra was designed to provide moms with exceptional comfort, support, and a perfect fit, helping them to have the best possible pumping experience. The appropriate fit can help boost the mother's milk flow while using wearable breast pumps. Adjustable straps, a customizable mesh panel, beautiful lace embellishments, and a patent-pending double extender clip characterize the Willow Perfect Pumping Bra. Furthermore, the wire-free bra's luxurious fabric is machine washable and elastic while still being designed to secure the Willow pump for an ideal pumping experience. As a result, product launches with additional benefits are expected to increase market growth for these breast pumps over the projection period.

Breast Pump Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast pump market report on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Breast Pump Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Open System

Closed System

Breast Pump Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Manual Pumps

Battery Powered Pumps

Electric Pumps

Breast Pump Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

Breast Pump Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players in Breast Pump Market

Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

