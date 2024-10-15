Bravent has inaugurated its Innovation Hub in Peru and is consolidating its expansion in Latin America

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravent, an international pioneer in creating innovative technology solutions, has opened a new Innovation Hub in Peru as part of its strategic expansion into Latin America, where it is already present in Mexico and Colombia. As a global partner of Microsoft, the company reinforces its commitment to innovation and local talent with its growth strategy in the region.

With this launch, Bravent is reinforcing its commitment and expansion in the region, positioning itself as a benchmark in solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), generative AI, Extended Reality (XR) and customised end-to-end services for customers.

Hugo Solís, Director of Bravent LATAM, will lead the operations with the aim of driving growth in the region, generating new employment opportunities for professionals in the technology sector and offering innovative solutions to current market challenges.

Solís has stressed that the opening of Bravent's Innovation Hub in Peru represents an important step in its growth strategy in Latin America. "With this expansion, we want to attract and shape the best technology talents in the region, while offering innovative and tailored solutions for our customers in various sectors."

Driving digitalisation across multiple sectors

Bravent, a global technology company partner of Microsoft, employs more than 30 professionals with highly qualified profiles specialised in AI, software development and XR, among other fields, and serves companies and entities operating around the world. The company has deployed technological projects in international organisations such as Acciona, Real Madrid FC, Burger King, Iberdrola, Eroski, John Deere, Grupo SM, Pescanova, Ferrovial, La Liga, OTIS, Enel, Legálitas, Mercedes Benz and Microsoft.

Manufacturing, logistics, energy, aviation... Bravent has positioned itself as one of Microsoft's most innovative partners thanks to its ability to deploy technological and process digitisation projects in a multitude of areas, achieving significant increases in production and business for its customers.

Thanks to its specialisation in innovative IT solutions and as a Microsoft partner, Bravent guarantees the continuous training of its professionals and access to the most cutting-edge technologies. Its services include cloud solutions with Microsoft Azure, Extended Reality and Metaverses experiences, tools for business productivity (Microsoft 365), Power Platform solutions, ERP and CRM, Internet of Things, web development, design, UX, etc.