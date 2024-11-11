Bravent Announces a New Innovation Hub in Qatar, Set to Open in 2025

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravent, an international leader in creating cutting-edge technology solutions, has announced plans to open an Innovation Hub at Qatar Science and Technology Park in January 2025. This facility will focus on developing projects in Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Spatial Computing, and end-to-end customized services for clients in the region.

As a global Microsoft partner, Bravent expects this new Innovation Hub, which will expand its technical team by 50%, to support the digital transformation of major international companies in the region such as Ooredoo, Ashghal, PIH, Qatar Museums, Iberdrola, and Hayya. John Gutiérrez, who leads the company's operations in Middle East, highlighted the importance of entering this new market to offer innovative solutions for globally-oriented businesses.

This new facility marks a phase of international expansion for Bravent, allowing the company to reach regions that are at the forefront of advanced technology projects. In addition to Qatar, Bravent has recently expanded its international presence in Northern Europe, the United States, and Latin America.

Bravent's decision to enter new markets is based on a thorough analysis of each region's technological needs, with a commitment to fostering local business and economic growth as well as generating employment opportunities for professionals in the tech sector.

Driving Digitalization Across Multiple Sectors

Bravent specializes in innovation, bringing deep expertise in AI, Cloud Computing, Spatial Computing, and Data Analytics to serve organizations worldwide. The company has deployed technology projects for major international clients such as Acciona, Real Madrid CF, Burger King, John Deere, Ferrovial, and Microsoft.

Recognized as one of Microsoft's most innovative partners, Bravent is known for its ability to deploy digital transformation projects across various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, energy, and aviation, yielding significant production and business growth for its clients.

Bravent also emphasizes continuous professional development and access to the latest technologies. Its range of services includes cloud solutions (Microsoft Azure), business productivity tools (Microsoft 365), Power Platform solutions, ERP and CRM systems, Internet of Things (IoT), web development, design, UX, and more.