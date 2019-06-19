Brain Health Supplements Market Size Worth $10.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Growing health concerns over depression, anxiety, anti-aging, and sleep recovery issues among consumers, along with rise in the disposable income, are driving the market over the forecast period. Booming dietary supplements industry on account of health concerns mainly in developed countries is further expected to propel the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the herbal extract segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period

Based on application, memory enhancement dominated the global market with 26.1% share of the overall revenue in 2018

North America dominated the global market in 2018, which constituted 39.3% share in terms of revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness growth due to increasing disposable income in India , South Korea , China , and Japan

The industry is highly competitive in nature owing to presence of main players including Cephalon, Inc.; Nootrobox, Inc.; Purelife Bioscience Co Ltd.; Nootrico; and Peak Nootropics

Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovation to estimate existing and future demand patterns from upcoming product segments.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract), By Application (Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market

Nutritional benefits such as vitamins and minerals offered by the brain health supplements can reduce stress levels and offer protection against depression, anxiety, and dementia, thereby driving the market. Dementia can lead to anesthesia and depression in humans, therefore these products help to maintain the mental health of the consumers.

The product demand is attributed to the presence of a number of ingredients in the product such as vitamin D, bacopa monnieri, vitamin B12, vinpocetine, antioxidants, and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). These ingredients provide brain health benefits such as concentration level, memory enhancement, focus and attention, thereby driving the demand for the product.

The market in North America is anticipated to grow due to rise in the sales of herbal products, along with increasing product launches. Growing health awareness among consumers, along with surge in the educational and promotional activities for the consumers, is anticipated to boost the growth in the region. Moreover, increase in the number of fitness clubs, fitness centers, and fitness programs and classes for mental and brain health issues is likely to augment the demand for brain health supplements over the forecast period.

Growing interest for the healthy and natural ingredients in the product among youth due to their various health benefits will fuel the demand in the market. Strategies such as expansion of geographical reach and product launches are adopted by companies to increase sales and improve product development. The market is recognized by a few initiatives, such as limited extension, mergers and acquisitions, and online sales and development endeavored by the key players in the business, including Cephalon, Inc.; Nootrobox, Inc.; Purelife Bioscience Co Ltd.; Nootrico; Peak Nootropics; and SupNootropic Biological Technology Co Ltd.

Grand View Research has segmented the global brain health supplements market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Brain Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Natural Molecules



Herbal Extract



Vitamins & Minerals

Brain Health Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Memory Enhancement



Attention & Focus



Depression & Mood



Sleep & Recovery



Anti-aging & Longevity



Others

Brain Health Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China



Middle East & Africa



Central & South America



Brazil

