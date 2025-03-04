"Born to Win" for Gamers: ZTE unveils nubia Neo 3 series at MWC Barcelona 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, has unveiled its latest gaming smartphone lineup, the nubia Neo 3 series, at MWC Barcelona 2025. Built around the "Born to Win" philosophy, this series brings professional-grade gaming experiences to everyone, combining ultimate control performance with a bold, gamer-centric design.

Redefining Precision and Performance

nubia Neo 3 Series: Born to Win for Gamers

Since its inception, the nubia Neo series has evolved with a focus on innovation, earning a passionate following among gamers worldwide. Its signature gaming shoulder triggers, top-tier performance in its class, and distinctive cyber-mecha aesthetic have set it apart. Now in its third generation, the nubia Neo 3 series introduces three models—nubia Neo 3 GT 5G, nubia Neo 3 5G, and nubia Neo 3 4G—each retaining the gaming DNA of their predecessors while elevating the experience with upgrades like a more responsive linear motor, immersive ambient lighting, a dedicated game space, and an advanced cooling system. Visuals, battery life, and audio performance have also been significantly enhanced.

The flagship nubia Neo 3 GT 5G boasts a vibrant OLED display, a large 4083mm² VC cooling system with multi-layer heat dissipation, and improved battery and charging capabilities. Unique in its segment, the series features dual gaming shoulder triggers, these customizable triggers give players precise, esports-level control, making every move count. Integrated AI innovations—including an AI gaming companion, performance engine, game space, photography tools, and voice interaction—further enhance the experience. A standout feature is Demi, an AI virtual companion that evolves beyond traditional assistants, offering intuitive, personalized support for gaming and beyond.

nubia Neo 3 GT 5G: The Pinnacle of Gaming Excellence

The nubia Neo 3 GT 5G embodies the series' cyber-mecha heritage with sharp lines, dynamic lighting effects, and a futuristic vibe that gamers love. Its 6.8-inch OLED display delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and 2392x1080 resolution for smooth, crystal-clear visuals. Cooling is taken to the next level with the expansive VC system, while a 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging ensures uninterrupted playtime. The revamped Gaming Space 3.0 offers a pro-level interface and optimization tools, complemented by stereo dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra for immersive audio and a Z-axis linear motor for powerful haptic feedback.

Powered by the UNISOC T9100 gaming processor, with up to 24GB dynamic RAM and 256GB storage, the Neo 3 GT 5G handles multitasking and intense gameplay effortlessly. The NeoTurbo performance engine uses AI-driven scene recognition to optimize performance, while smart power-saving tech freezes idle apps to extend battery life. A frame rate stabilization engine ensures consistently smooth visuals, even during marathon sessions.

Beyond gaming, the Neo 3 GT 5G excels with a 50MP ultra-clear main camera enhanced by Neovision AI Photography, plus pioneering AI-powered features like real-time call and conversation translation for seamless cross-language communication.

Availability

The nubia Neo 3 series hits global markets starting late March 2025, with the 5G variant priced from €249 and the GT variant from €299. With its blend of precision control, stunning design, and innovative features, the nubia Neo 3 series is poised to deliver truly immersive gaming control and unprecedented performance for everyone.

For more information, please visit the ZTE booth (3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via) at MWC Barcelona 2025 or explore: https://www.zte.com.cn/global/about/exhibition/mwc25.html

