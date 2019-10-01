Borescope Market Worth $ 837 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Borescope Market by Type (Video, Flexible, Endoscope, Semi-rigid, Rigid), Diameter (0 mm to 3 mm, 3 mm to 6 mm, 6 mm to 10 mm, Above 10 mm), Angle (0° to 90°, 90° to 180°, 180° to 360°), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Borescope Market size is estimated to reach USD 837 million by 2024 from USD 674 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

A borescope is an optical tool used for visual inspection. The optical device consists of a rigid or flexible tube with a display on one end and an objective lens or camera on the other end, where both the ends are linked together by an optical or electrical system. Borescopes are used for visual inspection in various industries such as aviation, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing. The growth of the market is propelled by the requirement for high operational productivity and the growing need for power generation plant maintenance.

"Video borescope to hold the largest share of the overall market from 2019 to 2024"

Video borescopes are used for real-time inspection of engines and other parts such as cylinders, mufflers, and transmissions systems. They help to reduce the repair time and cost as inspections become easy without dismantling the parts. Video borescopes have a large diameter, and high range compared to other types of borescopes and provides high-quality images, which is likely to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period.

"Borescope market for 0° to 90° to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

A borescope has 0° angle for straight-on viewing, while a borescope that provides a side view of a tube has a 90° angle. Borescopes with the latter viewing angle are able to inspect piping and other narrow cavities with greater detail than a straight-ahead borescope. The high growth for 0° to 90° borescopes can be attributed to increasing demand from industries such as aviation, automotive, and power.

"Borescope market for the automotive industry to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 and 2024"

Visual inspection of engines and other parts of the vehicle such as cylinders and fuel pipes is important for ongoing automotive maintenance. They help to reduce the repair time and cost, as inspections become easy without dismantling the parts. A borescope is used for visualizing dark, small, and hard to reach out places.

"APAC to be the fastest-growing market for borescope during the forecast period"

The borescope market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019–2024. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to increasing infrastructure advancements and adoption of automation in manufacturing industries. Therapid growth of automotive, power generation, and oil & gas industries in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Japan, have contributed to the growth of the borescope market in APAC.

Major players involved in the Borescope market include Olympus (Japan), SKF (Sweden), Baker Hughes (US), FLIR (US), Stanlay (India), FLUKE (US), Vizaar (Germany), AIT (US), Gradient Lens Corporation (US), and JME Technologies (US).

