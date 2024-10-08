boost.ai Launches AI-Powered CX Insights, Revolutionizes Analysis of Customer Interactions

Three New Features Enable Automatic Review and Deeper Analysis of Every Customer Interaction with Virtual Agents.

SANDNES, Norway, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai today announced the launch of AI-powered CX Insights , a trio of new features to its conversational AI solution that enables enterprises to better analyze customer interactions and improve customer experience. At its core, AI-powered CX Insights enables automatic review of every single conversation a virtual agent has with customers and provides enterprises with detailed, actionable insights. The new level of transparency will increase enterprises' capacity to execute data-driven changes in their customer experience and react to emerging trends and customer issues in real time.

For most enterprises, measuring and improving customer experience remains a tedious challenge, and those that try can only manage to do a cursory job. Traditional methods for analyzing automated conversations like manual reviews, basic performance metrics, and customer satisfaction (CSAT) surveys provide a fragmented view of customer interactions, and can often be misleading or inefficient. Manual reviews are time-consuming and inconsistent, while metrics such as completion and containment rates offer little insight into whether customers actually received the support they needed. CSAT surveys, though useful, often fail to link feedback to specific conversations, making it difficult to drive real improvements.

Boost.ai's AI-powered CX Insights eliminate these challenges by providing an end-to-end solution that automatically reviews every customer conversation and empowers enterprises with deep visibility into the true quality of interactions. The result is a continuous, data-driven improvement of the customer experience with a level of insights not yet seen in this industry.

"Since day one, we've been committed to transparency and control in our platform, providing businesses with a simple-to-use, and highly intelligent way of introducing AI to their existing CX model. Today, we've delivered a tool that shows them how well their virtual agents are performing and will assist in improving the customer journey like never before," said Jerry Haywood , CEO of boost.ai. "The future of CX lies in the conversations consumers today have every day with brands across the globe, across every channel. This tool will enable enterprises in any industry, even the most regulated, to clearly answer whether they're delivering a world-class experience to every customer, and what to change if they aren't already."

The three capabilities that make up AI-powered CX Insights are:

AI Review ; Automates the process of analyzing every customer conversation, ensuring consistency and efficiency without manual effort. By leveraging a dedicated algorithm with a uniquely trained Large Language Model (LLM), it evaluates conversations in-depth, reviewing the context, intent, and relevance of responses.

; Automates the process of analyzing every customer conversation, ensuring consistency and efficiency without manual effort. By leveraging a dedicated algorithm with a uniquely trained Large Language Model (LLM), it evaluates conversations in-depth, reviewing the context, intent, and relevance of responses. Actionable Metrics: Tracks and categorizes the outcome of every conversation, offering clearer insights into why customer interactions were automated or escalated to a human agent. Actionable metrics allow businesses to go beyond basic measures like containment and completion rates to ensure customers are receiving the right answers and support.

Tracks and categorizes the outcome of every conversation, offering clearer insights into why customer interactions were automated or escalated to a human agent. Actionable metrics allow businesses to go beyond basic measures like containment and completion rates to ensure customers are receiving the right answers and support. Conversation Insights: Provides an upgraded suite of visuals displaying detailed CX metrics and trends across all interactions, eliminating guesswork and enabling data-driven decisions. Conversation Insights enables enterprises to continuously refine their virtual agent performance to improve customer experience over time.

"In the world of customer experience, every conversation matters. Today, virtual agents need to go beyond just following an automated conversation flow, they need to deliver a positive experience for every customer, delivering accurate responses and building customer trust," said Henry Iversen , Co-Founder and CCO of boost.ai. "This launch marks a significant shift in our industry and is a key part of our broader vision. Looking ahead, we envision a future where customer experience is entirely conversation-driven, and this is a major step forward to achieving it."

AI-powered CX Insights will become generally available for boost.ai customers in early November. To see the new features in action, and to learn more about how they can transform your conversational review capabilities, check out this video .

About boost.ai

boost.ai is a global leader in conversational AI optimized for scale. Leveraging the best of generative AI and traditional CAI, boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope hybrid virtual agents to responsibly deliver the most advanced voice and chat solutions on the market. Platform architecture, and other guardrails ensure customers across regulated industries, banks, credit unions, and insurance firms, onboard market-leading virtual agents without increasing risk. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Aspire General Services, and more. Learn more at boost.ai.

