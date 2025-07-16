boost.ai Launches with AWS Marketplace, Bringing Trusted AI to the Enterprise

Global AI platform now delivers secure, scalable customer experiences directly to AWS customers

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai , a leading developer of AI agents for regulated enterprises, today announced that it is now available in AWS Marketplace, making it easier than ever for global organizations to deploy enterprise-class AI agents that are secure, scalable, and trustworthy. Built natively on AWS Cloud, boost.ai's platform enables faster, more seamless implementation for new customers through AWS Marketplace.

boost.ai is committed to reshaping customer experiences with a generative AI-first approach that delivers maximum security, enterprise-level control, and most importantly, conversations that customers can trust. The platform's inclusion on AWS Marketplace not only simplifies procurement for enterprise buyers but also reinforces boost.ai's global momentum and deep commitment to responsible AI adoption across highly regulated industries.

"AI adoption is accelerating, but enterprises are rightly cautious about platforms that sacrifice trust for speed. A seamless experience for customers can never come at the cost of safety," said Jerry Haywood , CEO of boost.ai. "By joining AWS Marketplace, boost.ai can reach a broader customer base while offering a platform that meets the highest standards of accuracy, security, and control."

Key benefits of boost.ai for AWS customers:

Effortless understanding: Powered by natural language algorithms, create virtual agents that excel at understanding customer needs, boosting engagement and satisfaction.

Powered by natural language algorithms, create virtual agents that excel at understanding customer needs, boosting engagement and satisfaction. Enterprise-level control: We combine conversational AI with generative AI to achieve unmatched response accuracy, all backed by market-leading resolution rates.

We combine conversational AI with generative AI to achieve unmatched response accuracy, all backed by market-leading resolution rates. Unparalleled self-service: Enable your customers to take action independently, thanks to seamless integration with leading platforms like Salesforce.

With more than 600 live virtual agents across 450+ organizations worldwide, boost.ai is the go-to provider of trustworthy AI agents for leading banking, insurance, and government institutions. The platform delivers resolution rates above 90% and is certified to both ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards, reinforcing enterprise-grade data protection and privacy management across every customer interaction.

"With AWS Marketplace, we're expanding our global footprint to meet customers where they already are, while reducing the complexity of AI adoption," said Nick Mitchell, CRO of boost.ai. "This is a key milestone in making trusted, enterprise-grade AI truly accessible, and our listing on AWS Marketplace makes it easier for organizations to adopt proven AI solutions that deliver real results, from day one."

Recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms, Boost.ai continues to drive innovation while helping enterprises push the boundaries of AI, responsibly.

To explore Boost.ai's offerings, please visit boost.ai on AWS Marketplace .

About boost.ai

Boost.ai delivers AI that makes the human connection better, built by and for real people and real interactions. Our platform features sophisticated technology that seamlessly blends conversational and generative AI, enabling deeply personalized and outstanding customer experiences for enterprises operating across financial services, insurance, and more. With low-code solutions that plug right in, boost.ai is ready to support today's needs - and built to scale for tomorrow's growth. Unmatched security features ensure reliability for the biggest and most regulated brands across the US, including Credit Union of Colorado, MSU Federal Credit Union, Coursera, Tokio Marine HCC, and many more. Boost.ai is recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai .

Contact: Parker Molello, Resound Marketing, parker@resoundmarketing.com