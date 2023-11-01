Body Positivity for Children Featured in LibraryBub Selection for November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when bullying and body shaming are rampant, Not a Fat Annie by Anne Poirier is a heartwarming and empowering story of self-acceptance and friendship. The book follows Annie, a girl who loves to sing but is afraid to audition for her favorite musical because of her weight. With the help of her best friend Ray, she learns to embrace her body and her voice.

LibraryBub is a unique service that connects independent and small-press authors with thousands of librarians across the United States. The service was founded in 2015 by Alinka Rutkowska, a bestselling author. LibraryBub helps librarians discover acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector that have the potential to enhance the lives of their readers. In addition, LibraryBub provides authors with exposure and recognition through press releases and newsletters that reach librarians and readers alike.

LibraryBub's mission is to help librarians discover and promote independent and small-press authors whose books have the potential to enrich the lives of their readers. The service has been highly successful in achieving this goal, with thousands of librarians across the U.S. using LibraryBub to find new and exciting books for their patrons. LibraryBub's press releases and newsletters are also widely read by readers and book lovers, providing authors with valuable exposure and recognition.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

A Delicate Marriage by Margarita Barresi ISBN: 978-1639889303

Not a Fat Annie by Anne Poirier ISBN: 979-8891456389

Half a Cup of Sand and Sky by Nadine Bjursten ISBN: 978-9198861617

The Inevitable Loss of Innocence by Zara D. Macias ISBN: 978-1637351925

The Tale of Was and Das by Marin Darmonkow ISBN: 978-0980974874

Sylvester Lou Goes Beyond the Mountain by Keisha Reynolds ISBN: 978-1645435051

NON-FICTION

10x Leader: How Great Leaders Multiply Outcomes through Transformational Learning by Stephanie Crowe ISBN: 978-1637352175

Own Success: A Proven Method to Succeed in Business with a Franchise by Dan Citrenbaum ISBN: 978-1637351765

SQL Quest: A Journey Through Data by Neha Saini ISBN: 979-8988565567

Work Done Right: Using Systems Thinking to Guide Your Digital Transformation by Matthew Kleiman ISBN: 978-1637352915

Deep Finance: Corporate Finance in the Information Age by Glenn Hopper ISBN: 978-1637351246

Investing in Gemstones: Securing Your Wealth with the World's Most Beautiful Commodity by Thomas Schröck ISBN: 978-1637352953

Hire, Scale, Thrive: How to Grow Your Business Exponentially With Virtual Professionals by Alinka Rutkowska and Gerald Pena ASIN: B0CJ5F8B9S

Captain's Logbook: Escaping Nine to Five for 24/7 by John De Silva ISBN: 978-1637350560

Trade Works: The Trade Finance Investor by Andreas Schweitzer ISBN: 978-1637352328

The Happy Leader: A Leadership Fable About Transformation in Business and in Life by Shawn Johal ISBN: 978-1637350515

Overcoming Obstacles: From Elite Athletes To Everyday People, the Unlimited Possibilities of Modern Sports Medicine and Research by Rakshith Srinivasan ISBN: 978-1637352267

Strides to Blissful Leadership: How to Succeed in Business and Life by Arvind Sharma ISBN: 978-1637351758

How to Become an Effective Leader by Michael Brainard ISBN: 978-1637351697

Succeed the Right Way: What Every Compassionate Business Person Must Know by Paul L. Gunn Jr. ISBN: 978-1637350942

LibraryBub significantly boosted Karina Ann Betlem's sales and exposure, surpassing her initial expectations. Merely two days following the distribution of the LibraryBub email, Karina started receiving appreciative notes from various libraries. These libraries expressed gratitude for the service that informed them about her book, "From the Kitchens of Pancho Villa," and went on to make purchases. Recognizing the distinct and unconventional nature of the library market, Karina believes that LibraryBub possesses the essential qualities to penetrate and succeed in this niche. True to their promises, LibraryBub has delivered the anticipated results. As an Indie author, Karina Ann Betlem emphatically recommends this service, expressing her gratitude to LibraryBub for its invaluable contribution to her success.

