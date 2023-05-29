BLUETTI Showcased off-grid energy solutions at Enlit Africa 2023

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a leading provider of innovative off-grid energy storage solutions, presented its cutting-edge products and latest innovations at the event Enlit African 2023 in Cape Town on May 16-18.

BLUETTI announced expanding its business in South Africa, aiming to redefine how energy is stored and empower users to manage their energy consumption and reduce reliance on the grid.

BLUETTI EP500Pro : More power at hand, less reliance on the grid.

Featuring 3,000W continuous AC power and 5,100Wh capacity, EP500Pro is a one-stop power backup for outage protection. The average power consumption for a family comes to 3kWh or so, meaning that EP500Pro can cover almost all power needs at home, even high-wattage appliances like refrigerators, electric kettles, microwaves, washing machines, and hair dryers for a day or two.

The intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) and LiFePO4 battery chemistry bring the EP500Pro incredible safety and durability - over 3500 charge cycles for almost 10 years lifespan. As soon the grid goes down, the UPS function ensures seamless power to kick in within 20ms to keep essential loads running without interruption.

BLUETTI AC500: For any occasion.

AC500 made its debut on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. In just two months, it raised over $12 million from 5,183 backers, breaking the world record for any portable power station fundraising event. AC500 has a maximum capacity of 18,432Wh. And two AC500 sets can be connected to boast up to a 240V/6,000W output and 36,864Wh capacity, making it a solid power center to run most home appliances for days or weeks.

BLUETTI AC200MAX, EB70, EB55, EB3A: What you need, when you need it.

Being one of the most popular power stations throughout the BLUETTI store, AC200MAX is an ideal option for those seeking a budget-saving solution to access energy storage batteries. Its capacity can be grown while working with B230/B300 batteries for more power needs. Portable power stations - EB70, EB55, and EB3A, win over most competitors in the market with similar features regarding capacity, power, outlets, portability, etc.

LAAF - Lighting An African Family

The project LAAF is one of BLUETTI's welfare initiatives aimed at giving electricity to families in remote areas of Africa. Since 2021, BLUETTI has assisted over 2,000 Kenyan households with easier access to electricity in a sustainable manner. BLUETTI recently donated 100 E-40 power stations to students at YABATECH College to boost their learning and growing environment.

BLUETTI delivers clean energy solutions to empower communities and individuals while contributing to a sustainable future that is good for us, as well as our planet.

