BLUETTI's EP2000 ESS and Portable Power Solutions Shine at MEE 2025

DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent Middle East Energy (MEE) Dubai 2025, BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, stole the show with its latest innovations in energy storage. The company's EP2000 high-voltage Energy Storage System and a rich lineup of portable power solutions attracted widespread interest from industry professionals and business decision-makers.

The BLUETTI booth attracted a significant crowd, with countless attendees exploring its innovative energy storage solutions. The groundbreaking EP2000 was a highlight during live demonstrations. Designed for both residential and commercial use, this modular system offers an expandable capacity of up to 150kWh and a powerful 60kW output. Visitors praised its adaptability across various applications, spanning off-grid homes, convenience stores, warehouses, and medical facilities.

Beyond the EP2000 ESS, BLUETTI's portable power stations captivated a large audience. Models such as the AC50P and AC70P were presented as compact mobile power sources for outdoor enthusiasts and small business owners. They can recharge phones, lights, car fridges, portable fans, and small appliances, ideal for camping, remote worksites, and mobile businesses.

The original Handfree Series impressed visitors loving hiking and photographing, seamlessly integrating a lightweight power station with a multifunctional outdoor backpack. The Premium200V2 and AC200PL also stood out as powerful backup solutions for villas, restaurants, and medical institutions. They deliver robust uninterrupted power to keep fridges, freezers, data storage devices, and medical equipment running during power interruptions.

BLUETTI's diverse product lineups along with its expertise facilitated multiple collaboration opportunities. At the event, several local distributors and retailers forged strategic partnerships with BLUETTI, bolstering its expansion in the Middle East market.

BLUETTI extends its sincere appreciation to all visitors, partners, and industry experts who contributed to the success of its exhibition at MEE 2025. As the company continues its mission to revolutionize energy storage, it remains dedicated to providing smarter, more efficient, and sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

For more information and updates, visit BLUETTI's official website and follow BLUETTI on social media.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

