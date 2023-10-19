BLUETTI Shines at the 5th Tanzania Energy Congress with Sustainable Power Innovations

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, showcased its innovative power products at the 5th Tanzania Energy Congress 2023, held in Tanzania from September 20-21.

During the conference, the esteemed Vice President of Tanzania and the Second Vice President of Zanzibar paid a special visit to the BLUETTI booth. They were particularly drawn to the P Series Home Solar System, a comprehensive solar solution for home power, and expressed their appreciation for BLUETTI's innovative products.

Allen Yan, BLUETTI's marketing manager for East Africa, delivered a captivating speech titled "Empowering Africa with Solar Energy." The speech addressed the challenges and opportunities that exist within the African energy landscape, emphasizing the benefits and need for renewable solar energy. He also mentioned the significant impact of BLUETTI's LAAF (Light An African Family) project on African families and unveiled the latest power solutions from BLUETTI.

The BLUETTI booth displayed an array of remarkable products, including:

P Series Home Solar System: An affordable solar power solution for homes, comprising a battery(100Wh or 200Wh ), a solar panel (55W or 75W), lights, and the necessary cables. Users can choose the right solar system based on their needs. This approach offers a sustainable alternative to traditional kerosene lamps and power sources, powering lights and small devices such as mobile phones, radios, and TVs safely and economically.

BLUETTI AC200MAX Power Station: An all-in-one home backup solar generator with a 2,048Wh capacity and a 2,200W output, expandable with additional battery modules. It offers multiple charging methods, ensuring a continuous and reliable power supply.

BLUETTI EB55 Outdoor Generator: A portable solar generator with a 537Wh capacity and 700W output, designed for outdoor adventures, emergencies, and daily use. It has 13 outlets for multi-task charging and accommodates various charging options.

BLUETTI's participation in the 5th Tanzania Energy Conference underscores its unwavering commitment to providing clean energy solutions that empower communities and individuals across Africa.

